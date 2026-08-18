DJ Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (ANXU) Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Aug-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 343.7049 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1530187 CODE: ANXU ISIN: LU1681038XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXU LEI Code: 549300Q98JEX556UXN73 Sequence No.: 440138 EQS News ID: 2384586 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2026 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)