One heatwave follows another, with new temperature records being set across Europe. Forests are burning and rivers are drying up, even in temperate climate zones. What until recently sounded like dystopia from a mediocre science fiction novel has, this summer, become a bitter reality. Europe is feeling the consequences of climate change. As a result, demand for air conditioning systems and heat pumps capable of providing cooling is rising sharply. This is driving up electricity demand among households, public buildings, and commercial and industrial consumers. High energy costs are a growing concern, ...

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