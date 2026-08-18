New research conducted by researchers from China's Southwest Petroleum University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Chengdu-based PV manufacturer Tongwei suggests that the commercial success of two-terminal (2T) perovskite-silicon solar cells will depend more on geography and market conditions than on achieving efficiencies beyond current levels. "Our work reframes tandem photovoltaics as a field-performance question, not only an efficiency race," corresponding author Jian Yu told pv magazine. "Our model can guide spectrum-aware device design for different climates and market conditions ...

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