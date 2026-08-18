DJ Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (MEUH) Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Aug-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.726 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5407472 CODE: MEUH ISIN: LU2873560XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2873560XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUH LEI Code: 213800RFZBG42O5X1D89 Sequence No.: 440163 EQS News ID: 2384640 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)