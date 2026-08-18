DJ Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (INRU) Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Aug-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.6096 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6677452 CODE: INRU ISIN: FR0010375XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LEI Code: 969500WYP3K47TLLD445 Sequence No.: 440242 EQS News ID: 2384798 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)