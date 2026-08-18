DJ Amundi JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc (JPHG) Amundi JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Aug-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 530.0324 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17072 CODE: JPHG ISIN: LU1681039XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681039XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHG LEI Code: 549300K8O8E9B4LN0G82 Sequence No.: 440227 EQS News ID: 2384768 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)