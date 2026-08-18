AES Andes officially inaugurated the Andes Solar Hub, a photovoltaic generation and battery storage complex located in the Atacama Desert with a combined capacity of 692 MW of solar power and 510 MW of storage. The ceremony took place on August 13 and marks the culmination of a process that began a decade ago with the commissioning of Andes Solar I. The inauguration does not imply the addition of new capacity to the National Electric System (SEN). The current configuration of the complex was completed in April with the start of commercial operation of Andes Solar III, a 171 MW photovoltaic hybrid ...

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