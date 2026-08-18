Planet Organic expands its wellness assortment with 19 Cliganic products, introducing certified organic oils, aromatherapy essentials, and plant-based personal care rooted in nature's original ingredients.

Cliganic, the clean beauty and wellness brand known for its certified organic, ethically sourced essentials, announces its official launch at Planet Organic, one of the UK's leading natural and organic retailers. The partnership marks Cliganic's continued international expansion and reflects growing consumer interest in simple, plant-based beauty products made with ingredients people recognize and trust.

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Cliganic's collection of organic, single-ingredient oils for skin and hair.

As of July, Planet Organic customers will be able to shop a curated assortment of 19 Cliganic products online and in stores, including the brand's bestselling organic oils, essential oils, lip balms, and personal care essentials such as face towels and cotton rounds.

The launch comes as more consumers seek simplified beauty routines built around recognizable, multifunctional ingredients. Instead of reaching for products with long ingredient lists, shoppers are turning to familiar plant-based staples, from carrier oils to essential oils, that have been used for generations and still fit easily into modern skincare, haircare, and self-care routines.

Featured products include:

Rosemary Repair Scalp Strand Oil (2oz)

Organic Castor Oil Lash Brow Set (8oz)

Organic Lavender Essential Oil (10ml)

Organic Tea Tree Essential Oil (10ml)

Organic Sea Buckthorn Oil (1oz)

Founded in California in 2015, Cliganic is now available in more than 100 countries, offering products across skincare, haircare, essential oils, supplements, cotton products, and mosquito protection. Every product is held to rigorous quality standards, formulated without unnecessary fillers, synthetic fragrances, or artificial additives, and USDA Certified Organic where applicable.

As demand for organic beauty continues to grow, Cliganic helps consumers build everyday routines with high-quality, multipurpose products at accessible price points, bringing centuries-old traditions of plant-based wellness and aromatherapy into everyday life.

Planet Organic has also focused on carrying brands that meet rigorous standards for ingredient quality, sustainability, and transparency, making it a natural retail partner as UK consumers continue seeking products that align with a more intentional approach to health and beauty.

"Consumers are becoming more thoughtful about the products they bring into their homes," said Kevin McInerney, Director of Sales of Cliganic. "They're looking beyond marketing claims and paying closer attention to the ingredients themselves. At Cliganic, we believe the future of beauty lies in simple, organic, cruelty-free and eco-friendly ingredients. We're excited to partner with Planet Organic and make these everyday products available to more shoppers across the UK."

"Our customers value brands that combine quality, transparency, and purpose," said Goddard A-Mortty, Brand Manager, of Planet Organic. "Cliganic's thoughtfully curated collection of organic oils and personal care essentials reflects those values while giving shoppers simple, everyday products they can incorporate into their routines."

About Cliganic

Cliganic is a clean beauty and wellness brand offering high-quality, certified organic essentials designed around simplicity, purity, and versatility. From organic carrier oils and essential oils to everyday personal care products, Cliganic creates multipurpose staples made with ingredients consumers recognize and trust. By returning to nature's original ingredients, the brand helps make clean, plant-based wellness accessible for everyday life.

Learn more at cliganic.com.

About Planet Organic

Planet Organic is the first organic retailer in the UK, offering carefully curated food, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle products. Since its founding, the company has championed sustainably sourced, ethically produced products while introducing innovative wellness brands to health-conscious consumers across the UK.

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Contacts:

Press Contact

Kyla Blumenfeld

Marquis Management, on behalf of Cliganic

kyla@marquis-mgt.com