New SH602FA and SE505FE smart modules combine Android 16 with integrated wireless connectivity to accelerate industrial and commercial IoT development

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of two new Android 16 smart modules: the SH602FA, a high-performance 4G smart module, and the SE505FE, an entry-level 5G smart module. Designed for industrial and commercial IoT applications, the new modules combine Android 16, integrated wireless connectivity and powerful multimedia capabilities in compact form factors that simplify development and accelerate time-to-market.

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Quectel launches Android 16 smart modules for 4G and 5G IoT devices

By bringing Android 16 to both 4G and 5G IoT devices, Quectel enables developers to build smarter connected products with richer user interfaces, enhanced multimedia performance and seamless integration into modern smart building, retail and industrial environments.

Android 16 enables connected devices to communicate more intelligently with surrounding systems while reducing development complexity. For example, a vending machine can exchange data directly with a smart building's energy management platform without requiring extensive custom integration. A retail kiosk can display live operational updates, promotional content and transaction confirmations using Android's built-in interface capabilities rather than relying on separate display controllers. Wearables, industrial handhelds and in-vehicle systems also benefit from more responsive graphics, improved media performance and enhanced security features delivered through the operating system.

For device manufacturers, this means more functionality delivered at the platform level, reducing software development effort, minimizing hardware requirements and shortening product development cycles.

"With the SH602FA and SE505FE, we are making Android 16 available to IoT developers at both ends of the connectivity spectrum," said Zeljko Maric, Product Development Manager, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "Whether customers are developing high-performance industrial terminals using 4G or introducing affordable 5G connectivity into new categories of smart devices, they now have access to Android 16 in globally certifiable, production-ready smart modules that reduce design complexity and accelerate deployment."

SH602FA: Android 16 4G smart module for industrial IoT

The SH602FA is designed for developers requiring premium 4G performance without compromising on computing power or multimedia capability. Powered by the MediaTek MT8786 chipset featuring a 2× Cortex-A75 and 6× Cortex-A55 processor architecture alongside a G52 MC2 GPU, it delivers the performance required for graphics-intensive embedded applications without requiring an external host processor. Supporting cameras up to 64MP and 2K video at 30fps, the module suits handheld terminals, industrial inspection devices, smart intercoms, safety equipment and multimedia applications. It integrates LTE Cat 4, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1 and GNSS in a compact LCC form factor and supports a wide range of interfaces for rapid integration.

SE505FE: Android 16 5G smart module for next generation connected devices

The SE505FE makes Android-powered 5G connectivity accessible to a wider range of IoT applications. Built on the MediaTek MT8863T chipset with a 2× Cortex-A76 and 6× Cortex-A55 processor architecture and Mali-G57 GPU, it supports 5G Sub-6GHz and LTE Cat 4, together with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and GNSS. Typical applications include AR/VR devices, digital signage, smart gateways, tablets, industrial PDAs, robotics and intelligent video platforms.

Accelerating Android-based IoT innovation

Together, the SH602FA and SE505FE expand Quectel's Android smart module portfolio, providing developers and OEMs with scalable options for both 4G and 5G IoT devices. By combining Android 16, integrated wireless connectivity, powerful multimedia processing and global certification support, the new modules help reduce engineering complexity, accelerate product development and enable faster deployment across industrial automation, retail, logistics, smart cities, healthcare and other connected applications.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 8,900 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn

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Contacts:

Media contact: media@quectel.com