Content delivery in automotive to undergo a fundamental transformation as Cinemo Cloud Services raise the bar to augment the user experience in selected Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis cars

Cinemo, global leader and innovative one-stop-shop provider for fully integrated, multi-device in-car infotainment solutions, announced a partnership with Hyundai Motor Group to enhance the digital media experiences offered in select Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis vehicles, through popular online music streaming services.

With the implementation of Cinemo CORE Online and Cinemo Live Service, Hyundai Motor Group will provide the ultimate playback and streaming experience for Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis vehicle owners, giving them the power to access and control their favorite music streaming services directly from the infotainment system, including Amazon Music, SoundCloud and, most recently, Spotify.

Cinemo CORE Online offers a unified, field-proven solution to connect a vast number of streaming services, without the need to embed specific applications and business logic for each service. As the key enabler, Cinemo Live Service allows users to stream media on the infotainment system directly from the cloud, constantly monitored and always up to date. Passengers, therefore, enjoy content from their preferred streaming services on embedded devices with their latest features and without interruptions.

"Cinemo's recognition and technological understanding of the needs of automotive consumers, were important factors in Hyundai Motor Group's decision to select Cinemo as a partner," said Jaeok Lee, Vice President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group Infotainment Development Center. "Together with Cinemo, we will enhance the in-car entertainment experience by providing seamless access to popular music streaming services across select Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis vehicles."

"We are profoundly honored to work with Hyundai Motor Group to deliver seamless cloud and music streaming services," said Elif Ede, VP Strategic Initiatives, APAC at Cinemo. "The long-term cooperation with Cinemo demonstrates the vision to jointly create a digital media future for Hyundai Motor, Kia and Genesis customers as the car transitions into a connected entertainment hub."

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of innovative infotainment products designed to create seamless digital media experiences. Its portfolio features award-winning, fully integrated, system-agnostic solutions that combine low footprint with high performance and quality.

Founded in 2008, Cinemo provides world-leading digital media solutions for the highly demanding automotive market. Trusted by more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1 suppliers, Cinemo has a strong track record of industry firsts.

By leveraging its field-proven digital media, cloud, and AI technologies, Cinemo has expanded its range to create the first open cloud ecosystem that connects devices, content, and users.

Cinemo's global team of innovative thinkers, representing over 35+ nationalities, is dedicated to driving continuous growth and developing digital media solutions that create value for our customers and partners.

Further information is available at www.cinemo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260818390973/en/

Contacts:

Martina Oerther moerther@cinemo.com Director Marketing