Glasswall launches Genesis to expand Zero Trust file protection beyond everyday files

New solution supports more than 140 file extensions across defense, intelligence, engineering and healthcare, with granular policy controls and up to 2x faster processing.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glasswall today launched Glasswall Genesis, a Zero Trust file protection solution designed to give organizations greater confidence in the files entering, leaving and moving between their systems.

Traditional security tools try to determine whether a file is malicious. But a clean verdict is a point-in-time judgment, not proof that everything inside a file can be trusted. New, targeted or deliberately evasive threats can remain hidden inside legitimate file formats.

Genesis treats every file as untrusted. It takes the file apart, validates its structure against the published specification for that file type and rebuilds a new, policy-compliant version using only content that conforms and that the organization permits. This approach is known as Content Disarm and Reconstruction, or CDR.

The result is a known-good, usable file, delivered before it reaches a user or application or crosses a trust boundary. With it comes a transparent record of what was found, what changed and why. Trust comes from controlling what is allowed to exist in the delivered file, not from recognizing a particular attack.

"Zero Trust transformed how organizations think about identity and networks, but files are still too often trusted," said Paul Farrington, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Glasswall. "Files remain one of the most direct routes into an organization, and detection will always be one unseen sample behind. Genesis closes that gap by bringing Zero Trust inside the file. It is also the most significant engineering step we've taken in a decade."

"Every byte has to earn its place. We validate what belongs, remove or reject what doesn't and rebuild the file from what is explicitly allowed. That gives security teams something more useful than another clean verdict: confidence in what they're letting across the boundary."

Broad file protection without sacrificing usability

Genesis processes more than 45 file formats and 140 extensions, ranging from Office documents, PDFs and images to specialist formats used in defense, intelligence, engineering and healthcare. These include NITF and SIDD geospatial imagery, DWG, DXF and STEP AP242 engineering files, and DICOM medical imaging.

Other tools flatten complex files into PDFs or simpler formats for safe transfer. Genesis rebuilds specialist files in their native formats, preserving the fidelity, functionality and operational value of the original.

Security teams can also control how different findings are handled. Content can be reported, surfaced for review, replaced, removed or rejected according to file format, content type or individual rule, while structured reporting logs every decision. Rules are traceable to published file-format specifications, NSA Inspection and Sanitization Guidance, CVEs, security advisories and Glasswall research.

Genesis helps prevent sensitive information from leaving the organization. It can identify and redact personally identifiable information, secrets and cloud credentials across visible content, metadata, comments and other non-visible structures, extending Data Loss Prevention into places conventional controls my not inspect.

Built for high-assurance environments

Genesis is built in managed .NET and compiled as a self-contained Native AOT application, with an architecture designed to reduce exposure to common memory-corruption vulnerability classes such as buffer overflows and use-after-free errors. Resource limits, timeouts and post-reconstruction validation provide additional safeguards when processing malformed or adversarial files. The architecture also enables Genesis to process files up to twice as fast as Glasswall's previous engine.

Genesis ships as a self-contained binary for Windows, Linux and macOS on 64-bit Intel/AMD (x86-64) and 64-bit Arm (Arm64) processors. It runs in the cloud, on premises, embedded, at the tactical edge or fully air-gapped - with offline licensing and no signature updates to maintain.

Genesis is also available through Glasswall Halo, for scalable deployments with centralized policy management, dashboards and Microsoft 365 and cloud-storage integrations, and Glasswall Meteor, for desktop file protection.

For government and defense organizations, that means protecting mission-critical information as it crosses domains without sacrificing file fidelity or usability. For regulated enterprises, it means reducing file-borne risk in established workflows. And for technology partners, it means a single route to embedding high-assurance file protection into their own products.

Assume nothing. Rebuild everything.

Genesis is available now at: www.glasswall.com/genesis

About Glasswall

Glasswall is a cybersecurity company that protects government agencies and commercial organizations from malicious files with its Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology. Unlike traditional detection-based methods, Glasswall employs a Zero Trust approach that removes malware's ability to exist in files altogether. An acknowledged file protection innovator, the company is investing heavily in research and development to deliver new approaches to understanding, predicting, and mitigating file-based threats. Glasswall's CDR technology is mandated for use as a file filter in Cross Domain Solutions by the NSA and is trusted by the world's most sophisticated security establishments.

To learn more about Glasswall, visit www.glasswall.com

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