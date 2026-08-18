Q-Interline A/S: Q-Interline explores opportunities to strengthen its capital base

18.8.2026 09:55:30 CEST | Q-Interline A/S | Inside information

Company Announcement No. 54, Tølløse, 18 August 2026.

This announcement contains inside information.

Q-Interline has, in connection with the preparation of its halfyear report, determined that the Company's equity as of 30 June 2026 was negative by approximately DKK 400,000. At the same time, developments during the first half of the year show an improvement in the Company's operating performance compared with the same period last year. Based on the information currently available, the Board of Directors and Management assess that the Company's capital resources for 2026 will be sufficient.

The Board of Directors has decided to initiate a market assessment to explore opportunities for strengthening the Company's capital base, including a possible injection of new equity capital.

At present, no decision has been made regarding the implementation of a capital increase or other financing measures. The Company will keep the market informed if and when any material new information becomes available.

The interim financial report will be published as scheduled on 21 August 2026.

For more information:

Q-Interline A/S:

Stengårdsvej 7

DK - 4340 Tølløse

CVR-number: 19614409

Website: www.q-interline.com

Company announcements, financial reports etc.: http://www.q-interline.com/investor

Contacts:

Maja Vonsild Jørgensen

CEO / adm. direktør

Phone: (+45) 40 17 70 46

E-mail: mvj@q-interline.com

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF A/S

John Norden

Phone: (+45) 20 72 02 00

E-mail: jn@nordencef.dk

Communications:

Gullev & Co. ApS

Boris Gullev

Phone: (+45) 31 39 79 99

E-mail: borisgullev@gmail.com

www.gullev.co

About Q-Interline A/S

Q-Interline is a technology company that develops high-tech analytical solutions for optimising process efficiency and product quality, based on infrared spectroscopy and correct sampling techniques.

The company develops both its own front-end software solutions and software for automated cloud-based monitoring of analytical instruments and mathematical calibration models.

Q-Interline is among the leading suppliers of analytical equipment to the dairy industry in Scandinavia and has delivered analytical systems to customers in 45 countries worldwide across the food and dairy industries, agriculture, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the chemical industry.

For more than 29 years, the company has accumulated extensive industry expertise and developed innovative patented solutions for food analysis. Today, Q-Interline offers a competitive product portfolio built on leading-edge technology.

Through its solutions, Q-Interline contributes to the sustainable use of raw materials in food production while helping to ensure that the quality of produced food supports the health and well-being of both humans and animals.