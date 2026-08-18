Spectra Defense Technologies: Spectra Opens New Oslo Facility to Scale In-Region Engineering and Production Capabilities

Expanded facility increases engineering, production and customer support capacity for European and global allied forces

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Defense Technologies Norway (Spectra) today announced the opening of its larger, significantly upgraded office and production facility in Skøyen, further expanding the company's ability to support the evolving mission needs of European and allied forces operating across the globe.

The new facility provides the Spectra Norway team with the additional space and enhanced engineering, production and system integration infrastructure needed to support growing customer demand for current and next-generation command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) capabilities. The investment reflects the company's continued growth in Europe and its long-term commitment to strengthening trusted, in-region capabilities.

Located in one of Oslo's premier innovation districts, the new Skøyen facility spans approximately 2,300 m² (25,000 sq ft) and houses advanced production, test, engineering and research and development capabilities, along with dedicated project collaboration areas and modern office facilities.

Spectra Norway has established itself as a trusted provider of high-performance computing and data recording solutions for C5ISR, air defense and autonomous platforms. In response to strong and sustained customer demand, the company has invested in this state-of-the-art facility, more than doubling its engineering and manufacturing capacity. The expansion positions Spectra Norway for continued growth and reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative, mission-critical technologies to defense and security customers worldwide.

"The investment in our new Oslo facility strengthens our ability to meet evolving customer demands and deliver the next-generation solutions European and allied forces need to maintain an information advantage across all domains," said Erlend Møyland, CEO of Spectra Norway. "The new facility gives our team greater capacity to provide responsive engineering and production while continuing to invest in the trusted solutions and expertise that has made Oslo central to Spectra's European operations."

Norway serves as a central hub within Spectra's global engineering and production footprint, with nearly two decades of experience developing and delivering trusted, mission-proven capabilities to NATO members and allied forces operating across the globe. This includes ongoing work with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace on the Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) program, where Spectra Norway's Realtime Computer XSR RTC Version 2 is being integrated under a multi-million-dollar production award announced in 2025.

The expansion to the new facility comes as NATO and global allied forces accelerate the shift toward multi-domain operations and data-centric command and control. This shift is increasing demand for enhanced, secure and interoperable technologies that connect assets and sensors across domains, decrease the cognitive load for end users and significantly enhance mission effectiveness in operational environments.

At the center of Spectra Norway's operation is the XSR product line, including the newly released XSR Spire rugged mission computer, as well as the newly launched G2 Ultra Rugged microNAS. Designed, developed and manufactured in Norway, these next-generation edge capabilities support unmanned systems and other distributed platforms by helping forces move and process information faster, protect sensitive data, strengthen situational awareness and enhance decision-making capabilities at the tactical edge.

XSR Spire provides high-performance edge computing in a compact, rugged form factor for unmanned systems, sensor payloads and other space-constrained platforms. The G2 Ultra Rugged microNAS provides high-bandwidth data capture and storage in an ultra-compact system designed for autonomous platforms, distributed sensors and other demanding applications.

Spectra will welcome customers, partners and key stakeholders to the official opening of the Skøyen facility on Aug. 19 at 1:00 p.m. local time. Guests will tour the new offices and production areas, meet members of the Spectra Norway team and learn more about the company's growth plans and future capabilities.

About Spectra Defense Technologies

Spectra Defense Technologies is a global provider of leading C5ISR solutions for aerospace and defense customers. With over 35 years of proven performance and differentiated expertise, we deliver fully integrated mission systems, data recorders, secure networking, edge computing, robust data-at-rest encryption and advanced visualization that capture, process, and display mission-critical data across air, land, sea, and space. Backed by engineering, sales, and production teams in North America and Europe, Spectra combines global reach with agile innovation to meet evolving end-user needs with speed and precision. Guided by a culture of innovation and deep customer partnership, we build enduring trust through open-architecture designs, technical excellence, and resilient systems designed to meet today's mission needs and anticipate tomorrow's demands for the U.S., NATO, European defense organizations, and allied partners worldwide. Visit spectradefense.tech to learn more.

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