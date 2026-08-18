Government Commercial Agency has named Bell Integration as a supplier on the RM1557.15 G-Cloud 15

Strategic advice and ongoing operational support for public service organisations

PORTSMOUTH, England, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Integration has been appointed as a supplier on two lots of Government Commercial Agency's RM1557.15 G-Cloud 15 framework, giving UK public sector organisations a quicker route to procure six services.

Details of the lots chosen by Bell are as follows:

Lot 2b incorporating Autonomous Digital Services, Data Management and Data Platform Services, and Intelligent Customer Experience Services;

Lot 3 incorporating Cloud Intelligent Managed Services, Cloud Workload Migration Services and FinOps identify assessment.

The appointment reflects Bell Integration's experience in aligning digital programmes with business, technology and operational strategies.

Benefits to public sector organisations

For the convenience of public sector organisations, Bell Integration's G-Cloud 15 portfolio brings together Cloud Transformation, AI, Data Services and Managed Services by combining strategic advisory, implementation expertise and ongoing operational support.

It is Bell Integration's ambition to enable public sector organisations to accelerate digital transformation, improve service resilience and realise greater value from their technology investments.

About Government Commercial Agency

GCA is the UK's central commercial and procurement organisation, connecting public sectors to achieve the best outcomes for the UK and its citizens. GCA uses its commercial expertise to create a simpler procurement experience that redirects valuable resources into essential public services - creating value for the nation.

About Bell Integration

With over 30 years of experience and offices across the globe, Bell Integration delivers Data Centre, Cloud and End User services within some of the world's most prestigious customer environments. With capabilities covering technology provision, consulting, project and managed services and asset retirement services, we add value to our customers at several touch points throughout the life-cycle of their IT environments.

Bell Microsystems Ltd trades as Bell Integration.

Notes to editors

GCA is an executive agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

Media contact

Finola Sloyan pr@bell-integration.com

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