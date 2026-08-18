EHS Insight Expands Compliance Capabilities with STP RegHub and AuditHub Integrations

New integrations connect regulatory intelligence, compliance execution, and audit readiness in a single EHS platform.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / EHS Insight, a leading provider of environmental, health, and safety (EHS) management software, today announced expanded integration capabilities with STP RegHub and STP AuditHub, creating a connected compliance ecosystem that helps organizations manage regulatory obligations, execute compliance activities, and validate compliance through audits.

By combining STP's regulatory and audit intelligence with EHS Insight's compliance management platform, organizations can replace disconnected processes with a more streamlined approach to understanding requirements, taking action, and maintaining audit readiness.

"Compliance tends to break down when regulatory intelligence, daily execution, and audit readiness live in separate systems," said Gary McDonald, CEO of EHS Insight. "By bringing STP RegHub and AuditHub together with EHS Insight, we give customers one place to understand what applies to them, act on it, and prove it when the auditor arrives. That connection is what lets teams spend less time reconciling sources and more time managing actual risk."

A Connected Approach to Compliance

Effective compliance requires more than identifying regulations. Organizations need a way to manage obligations, assign actions, and verify that requirements are being met.

The EHS Insight and STP integrations support the full compliance lifecycle.

Understand Regulatory Requirements

With the Legal Register module and STP RegHub integration, organizations can centralize EHS regulatory obligations in one structured system while keeping requirements current through continuously updated regulatory intelligence.

Capabilities include:

Centralized tracking of regulatory obligations

Automated updates through STP RegHub

Regulatory change visibility and review workflows

Links between obligations, Compliance Tasks, documents, and workflows

Execute Compliance Activities

By connecting regulatory obligations with Compliance Tasks, teams can assign ownership, track progress, and ensure requirements translate into action across the organization.

Verify Compliance

The new STP AuditHub integration connects regulation-based audit and inspection content directly with EHS Insight Audit & Inspection Question Sets.

Organizations can leverage expert-authored, regulation-mapped audit content to:

Reduce time spent building audit checklists

Improve consistency across inspections

Support industry-specific compliance needs

Access state-specific audit content where applicable

"For years, STP has been known for the depth and accuracy of our regulatory and audit content," said Gail Ankiewicz, President of STP. "This partnership with EHS Insight is what brings that content to life, connecting it directly to the daily workflows where compliance teams manage obligations and prepare for audits. When regulatory intelligence is embedded in the platform teams already use, it drives real action."

Helping Organizations Stay Ahead of Compliance Changes

Together, EHS Insight, STP RegHub, and STP AuditHub provide organizations with a connected approach to compliance management, helping teams understand applicable requirements, take action, and maintain confidence during audits.

The integrations are available for EHS Insight customers with the appropriate licensed modules.

About EHS Insight

EHS Insight is one of the most comprehensive environmental, health, and safety (EHS) management platforms available today. Trusted by organizations around the world, the cloud-based platform helps companies improve safety, ensure compliance, and streamline EHS operations through configurable workflows, mobile accessibility, powerful analytics, AI-powered capabilities, and enterprise-grade integrations. Learn more at ehsinsight.com.

About STP ComplianceEHS

STP ComplianceEHS provides regulatory compliance intelligence, audit content, and EHS solutions that help organizations manage requirements, streamline compliance activities, and improve audit readiness across highly regulated industries. Learn more at stpub.com.

Media Contact:

Christopher Collier

EHS Insight

christopher.collier@ehsinsight.com

SOURCE: EHS Insight

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ehs-insight-expands-compliance-capabilities-with-stp-reghub-and-a-1206332