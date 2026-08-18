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PR Newswire
18.08.2026 11:06 Uhr
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KIPLING'S NEWEST BACK TO SCHOOL COLLECTION GOES BEYOND THE CLASSROOM

ANTWERP, Belgium, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, Kipling redefines back-to-school with a collection designed to go further. In a world where value matters more than ever, Kipling's SS26 range focuses on durability, functionality and style that lasts beyond one school year, designed to be used, loved and carried for years.

A COLLECTION FOR KIDS TO LIVE LIGHT

From backpacks to wheeled bags, pencil cases to lunch bags, every Kipling style is designed to help kids move effortlessly through busy school days and after-school activities.

At the heart of the collection is the iconic Seoul backpack-a long-time favourite and best-selling school bag. Seoul stands out for its durable crinkled nylon, lightweight water-repellent material, padded straps and thoughtful sizing.

SCHOOL SHOPPING, MADE EASY

With a wide assortment of matching sets, Kipling makes back-to-school shopping simple. Coordinated sets allow parents to create complete, cohesive looks in just a few steps-bringing ease to busy routines while letting kids show off their style.

MAKE IT YOURS: CHARMS & PERSONALISATION

Today's students want products that reflect who they are. Kipling answers this with a strong focus on self-expression and personalisation. Each bag features the iconic furry monkey keychain-an instantly recognisable signature-alongside a range of additional charms and limited-edition monkey keychains to customise the look. The result: school bags that feel truly personal.

NAVIGATING THE BEAUTIFUL CHAOS OF MODERN MOTHERHOOD

Behind every school morning is a busy mum juggling schedules, responsibilities and the everyday chaos of family life. For FW26, Kipling introduces a functional, versatile and lightweight collection designed to bring ease to even the busiest routines-celebrating mums as the true everyday heroes.

From backpacks and totes for working mums to a selection for mums-to-be, each style is created with real life in mind. Baby bags feature dedicated compartments for bottles and pacifiers, a practical changing mat, and multiple organisational pockets-ideal for days at home or on the move.

AVAILABLE THIS SUMMER

Kipling's?Back-to-School 2026 Collection?is available online at Kipling.com and select retailers. For more information, visit?www.kipling.com.

ABOUT KIPLING

Founded in 1987 in Antwerp, Belgium, Kipling established itself as a global handbag brand by embodying a carefree spirit. Through its signature crinkled nylon and the iconic monkey keychain, Kipling delivers practical, durable and versatile bags in expressive colours and patterns all over the globe, so you can Live Light.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kiplings-newest-back-to-school-collection-goes-beyond-the-classroom-302853046.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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