Highlights:

NAK26-87 intersected 1,001 metres of 0.46% copper equivalent (CuEq) starting at surface, including 218 metres of 1.01% CuEq, a full kilometre of continuous copper-gold mineralization and the longest mineralized intercept ever drilled at NAK.

Kilometre-long intercepts of copper and gold are rare in global exploration, and those beginning at surface are rarer still. NAK delivers both at a road-accessible project near established infrastructure in British Columbia's Babine Porphyry District.

NAK26-87 steps out 150 metres northwest of NAK25-78, which returned 802 metres of 0.71% CuEq from surface, including 375 metres of 1.01% CuEq. Together, the two holes expand the high-grade South Zone, confirm grade continuity across the zone, and leave the system open to the north-northwest.

The NAK South Zone has expanded to 700 metres east to west by 600 metres north to south and now extends from surface to more than 800 metres depth.

Three additional western holes (NAK26-84, -86 and -88) returned broad, consistent copper intercepts that extend the mineralized footprint to the north and west, with positive implications for pit design and future strip ratio.

American Eagle has now reported results from just five holes of an approximately 80-hole 2026 drill program, with substantial assay flow to come.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - American Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: AE) (OTCQB: AMEGF) ("American Eagle" or the "Company") reports that step-out hole NAK26-87 intersected 1,001 metres of 0.46% CuEq starting at surface, including 218 metres of 1.01% CuEq, a full kilometre of continuous copper-gold mineralization and the longest mineralized intercept ever drilled at NAK. Broad, from-surface intercepts of this scale are rare in copper-gold exploration worldwide, and they are the foundation of large, low-strip open-pit projects.

NAK26-87 delivers exactly that at a road-accessible project near established infrastructure in British Columbia's Babine Porphyry District, while expanding the deeper, copper-rich portion of the high-grade South Zone approximately 150 metres to the northwest.

"A kilometre of continuous copper and gold mineralization in a single drill hole is a rare result anywhere in the world. Starting at surface, it is rarer still, and that is exactly what NAK26-87 delivered," said Anthony Moreau, Chief Executive Officer of American Eagle Gold. "Holes like this are the building blocks of long-life projects. NAK26-87 extends the high-grade South Zone 150 metres to the northwest, confirms grade continuity, and shows this system is still growing. With the overwhelming majority of this season's assays still to come, we believe the best is ahead of us."

NAK South Zone Expands to 700 × 600 Metres, Extending from Surface to More Than 800 Metres Depth

NAK26-87 was drilled as a step-out approximately 150 metres northwest of NAK25-78, which returned 802 metres of 0.71% CuEq from surface, including 375 metres of 1.01% CuEq. The new hole demonstrates that the high-grade zone at depth is significantly larger than previously interpreted and remains open along trend to the north-northwest. The South Zone has developed from a small, near-surface gold-rich area of approximately 100 m by 100 m, to a much larger, broadly continuous zone that extends to significant depth.

The South Zone's footprint of mineralization delineated by the Company now measures over 700 m east to west and 600 m north to south, with the deep high-grade core extending to over 800 m depth. American Eagle believes there is room to grow the zone of continuous mineralization, both near surface to the east and at depth to the northwest, with results currently pending from follow-up drill holes.

The Company is also reporting three holes drilled westerly across the main zone trend, NAK26-84, -86 and -88, each returning broad intercepts of copper mineralization hosting discrete high-grade sub-zones. These western tests extend the mineralized footprint to the north and west and were designed to reduce the future strip ratio in an open-pit mining scenario.

Extending the South Zone to the West

NAK26-84, NAK26-86 and NAK26-88 were drilled to test the western part of the South Zone, well beyond the main zone drilling. Rather than targeting the near-surface, higher-grade core, these holes were designed to define the western limit of mineralization and gauge the size of the potential open pit. Each returned long, consistent intercepts above cut-off grade, extending the mineralized footprint to the north and west and adding meaningful tonnage. Together, they show the potential open pit has room to grow well beyond the limits defined by current drilling, strengthening both the scale and the western potential of the deposit.

NAK26-87 / -84 / -86 / -88 MULTIMEDIA View NAK Model Incorporating These Results CLICK HERE View Plan Map of Reported Holes CLICK HERE Watch Video of CEO & VP Exploration Discussing These Results CLICK HERE View Core Photos CLICK HERE

NAK26-87

NAK26-87 was drilled approximately 150 m northwest of NAK25-78 and designed to test the open northwestern extent of the high-grade South Zone's core. The hole collared into a mixed package of siltstone to sandstone, with subordinate lenses of conglomerate, traversing through the now well-established sedimentary sequence of well-rounded pebble to cobble conglomerate, into the underlying fine- to coarse-grained sandstone package, cut by numerous instances of fine-grained mafic dyking, and finally encountering porphyry dyking of Babine stock composition below 900 m.

Mineralization transitioned from chalcopyrite-dominant veins and patchy disseminations with local late-stage molybdenite-bearing veining in the upper sedimentary package and conglomerate, to more consistent, bornite-dominant disseminations and veining in the underlying sandstone and mafic dykes. Mineralization within the Babine stock dyking was less continuous but still punctuated by local zones hosting massive bornite veining. As is typical at NAK, the strongest mineralization was associated with dark biotite-magnetite alteration of the groundmass.

The results from NAK26-87 indicate further potential for expansion of the deep South Zone, extending along trend to the north-northwest, where direct testing proximal to the stock contact at depths between 300 m and 800 m is sparse.

NAK26-87 Assay Results (Table 1)*

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Mo ppm CuEq % NAK26-87 552 770 218 0.46 0.35 1.7 225 1.01 within















NAK26-87 548 928 380 0.42 0.24 1.7 164 0.81 within















NAK26-87 90 956 866 0.27 0.14 1.2 110 0.51 within















NAK26-87 39 1040 1001 0.25 0.12 1.1 97 0.46

View Cross Section

* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) values shown in Tables for drill intercepts are calculated on the basis of US$4.50/lb for Cu, US$3,375/oz for Au, US$60/oz for Ag and US$25/lb for Mo, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals (since it is unclear what metals will be the principal products, assuming different recoveries is premature at this stage). The formula is: CuEq = Cu % + (Au grade in g/t x (Au recovery / Cu recovery) x [Au price ÷ 31] / [Cu price x 2200 x 1%]) + (Ag grade in g/t x (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) x [Ag price ÷ 31] / [Cu price x 2200 x 1%]) + (Mo grade in % x (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) x [Mo price] / [Cu price]). The assays have not been capped. The reported intervals represent drill intercepts, and insufficient data are available at this time to state the true thickness of the mineralized intervals.

NAK26-84 and -88

NAK26-84 and -88 were drilled along a westerly-trending fence, testing across and to the west of the main drilled zone, approximately 150 m north of the currently delineated high-grade South Zone. NAK26-88 collared within the Babine porphyry stock and continued to a depth of 260 m before entering the now familiar succession of conglomerate, sandstone, thinly bedded siltstone, and underlying concretion-bearing sandstone. NAK26-84 was collared approximately 400 m to the west, testing well beyond the bounds of current drilling. It collared into a mixed fine- to coarse-grained sedimentary package and traversed a similar sequence of conglomerate, sandstone, thinly bedded siltstone, and underlying concretion-bearing sandstone.

The NAK26-84/-88 fence shows a consistent pattern in overall sulfide speciation, with stock-proximal rocks hosting chalcopyrite-bornite-dominant veining and disseminations, giving way to chalcopyrite-pyrite-dominant assemblages as the holes traverse westward, and pyrite giving way to pyrrhotite as the holes transition deeper. The shift to pyrrhotite is now understood to be driven by reducing conditions associated with carbonate-rich host lithologies. NAK26-84 returned to chalcopyrite-dominant sulfide at depth to the west, within thinly bedded distorted siltstone, proximal to numerous intercepts of fine-grained mafic dyking. This uptick in copper mineralization was also observed proximal to the same dyking in NAK26-88.

Overall, the additional mineralization discovered west of the main zone in NAK26-84 has spurred several follow-up holes with assays pending, and has positive implications for potential pit design, reducing the strip required to access the best parts of the deeper South Zone. The consistent grade in NAK26-88, with local high-grade punctuations, reflects the more favourable drill orientation relative to the steep, easterly-dipping mineralized veins that populate this zone.

NAK26-84 Assay Results (Table 2)*

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Mo ppm CuEq % NAK26-84 524 633 109 0.23 0.10 2.6 31 0.40 within















NAK26-84 71 658 587 0.12 0.05 1.1 39 0.21

View Cross Section

NAK26-88 Assay Results (Table 3)*

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Mo ppm CuEq % NAK26-88 332 887 555 0.16 0.06 0.8 99 0.30 within















NAK26-88 234 926 692 0.15 0.06 0.7 84 0.28

View Cross Section

NAK26-86

NAK26-86 was collared 450 metres to the north of NAK26-84, testing to the west of the North Zone. The hole collared into strongly sericite-clay altered rocks of Babine porphyry stock composition, hosting abundant chalcopyrite veining, to a depth of ~75 m. The hole then traversed the familiar sequence of mixed fine- to coarse-grained sandstone and conglomerate and bottomed in fine-grained sandstone with lenses of thinly bedded distorted siltstone. Copper mineralization subsided below 195 m, with the dominant sulfide transitioning to pyrite, and eventually pyrrhotite at depth. Still, local zones of chalcopyrite mineralization are present within the broader sulfide speciation trend.

NAK26-86 Assay Results (Table 4)*

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Mo ppm CuEq % NAK26-86 44 195 151 0.18 0.04 0.9 12 0.25

View Cross Section



Drill Hole Collar Details (Table 5)

Hole UTM_Grid UTM_East UTM_North Azimuth Inclination Depth (m) NAK26-87 NAD83_Z9 674887 6129558 135 -64 1040 NAK26-84 NAD83_Z9 675048 6129578 255 -55 739 NAK26-86 NAD83_Z9 675039 6130028 250 -55 695 NAK26-88 NAD83_Z9 675435 6129611 260 -55 962

QA/QC and Sampling Protocol

Sampling at NAK follows a rigorous methodology and internal QA/QC protocol. Drill core is halved on site, and samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry in Langley, British Columbia, for preparation and analysis. ALS is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for assays. All analytical methods include quality control standards inserted at set frequencies. The entire sample interval is crushed and homogenized, and 250 g of the homogenized sample is pulped. All samples were analyzed for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and a suite of 45 other major and trace elements. Analysis for gold is by fire assay fusion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) on 30 g of pulp. Silver, copper, molybdenum, and all other major and trace elements are analyzed by four-acid digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS).

Internal QA/QC protocols dictate that individual core samples are no less than 70 cm and no greater than 3 m in length. To control standard, blank, and duplicate sample frequency, and to better constrain pass/fail re-analysis intervals, samples are submitted to the lab in 50-sample batches. Within each 50-sample batch, there is one gold-copper standard and two coarse reject duplicates, inserted at regular intervals, and two blank samples, inserted sequentially following well-mineralized samples where possible, for a total of 10% QA/QC samples.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the live webinar with CEO Anthony Moreau & VP Exploration Neil Prowse, Wednesday, August 19

About American Eagle Gold Corp.

American Eagle is advancing the NAK copper-gold porphyry project in British Columbia's Babine Porphyry District, located 4.5 km north of the Hearne Hill South Property. The Company is backed by approximately $50 million in cash and four cornerstone strategic shareholders. American Eagle is currently conducting a ~55,000-metre drill program, expected to run through April 2027, with three rigs operating continuously across the seasons. Approximately 80 drill holes are planned, and the goal for the season is to significantly expand tonnage while both extending known high-grade zones and discovering new ones. The Company is funded for multiple years from cash on hand, with the current program designed to support future technical studies and demonstrate the viability of NAK as a mine within the current metal cycle.

Q.P. Statement

Mark Bradley, B.Sc., M.Sc., a Certified Professional Geologist and independent "qualified person" for the purposes of NI 43-101, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Certain technical information regarding Hearne Hill South is derived from Eagle Plains' disclosure and historical government records (MINFILE and ARIS) and has not been independently verified by the Company. Mineralization on adjacent and nearby properties, including the Hearne Hill, Morrison, Bell, and Granisle deposits, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, and are frequently identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "potential," "will," "may," and "could." Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the interpretation of the drill results reported herein, including the extent, continuity, geometry and grade of mineralization at NAK; the expectation that mineralization remains open and that the South Zone can be expanded near surface to the east and at depth to the northwest; the size and configuration of a potential open pit and the effect of the western holes on future strip ratio; the timing and results of assays that remain pending; the scope, timing and completion of the Company's approximately 55,000-metre, approximately 80-hole drill program and its anticipated continuation through April 2027; the sufficiency of the Company's funding; and the Company's intention to advance NAK toward future technical studies and to demonstrate its viability as a mine within the current metal cycle.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable, including that the intercepts reported herein are representative of the mineralization intersected and that continued drilling and pending assays will be broadly consistent with results reported to date; that the geological interpretation of the deposit is materially correct; that the metal prices and metallurgical recoveries assumed in calculating copper equivalent values remain reasonable; and that field work, permits, land access, funding and stakeholder relationships, including with the Lake Babine Nation, continue without material interruption. Actual results may differ materially. In particular, reported intervals represent drill intercepts and true widths are not yet known; assays have not been capped; no mineral resource or mineral reserve has been estimated at NAK and mineralization identified to date may never be shown to be economic; any open pit referred to in this news release is conceptual, is not supported by a mineral resource estimate or technical study, and may never be developed; and the Company remains subject to the risks inherent in mineral exploration, including permitting, environmental, community and Indigenous engagement, weather and wildfire, contractor and equipment availability, metal price volatility, and its ability to raise additional financing, as more fully described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as at the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310181

Source: American Eagle Gold Corp.