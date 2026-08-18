Latest LightBundle eKit delivers terabit-class optical connectivity with up to 335 microLED channels operating at 3 Gbps each

Avicena, the pioneer in microLED-based optical interconnects, today announced that it has begun shipping 1 Tbps LightBundle evaluation kits (eKits) to customers and partners developing next-generation AI infrastructure. The shipment milestone follows the introduction and demonstration of the LightBundle eKit in March 2026 at the Optical Fiber Conference (OFC26) and advances the platform from initial evaluation availability to terabit-class operation in customer laboratories.

The latest LightBundle eKit incorporates a 335-channel microLED array, with each microLED data channel operating up to 3 Gbps, coupled with an Avicena multicore fiber bundle to a 335-element integrated photodiode array. Together, the channels provide up to 1Tbps of aggregate raw throughput displaying the core advantages of Avicena's laser-free optical architecture: low power, high bandwidth density, robust operation at elevated temperatures, and flexible reach beyond the practical limits of copper interconnects.

The platform enables hyperscalers, AI accelerator and memory developers, networking companies, and system architects to evaluate terabit-class microLED optical connectivity for both AI scale-in and scale-up applications. Target use cases include die-to-die and die-to-memory links, XPU-to-XPU connectivity, and XPU-to-switch interconnects.

A Terabit-Class Platform for AI Connectivity

AI systems are driving rapid increases in the bandwidth required between accelerators, memory, and switch fabrics. As link rates rise, copper interconnects face increasing challenges in reach, routing density, and energy efficiency. Conventional optical solutions based on lasers and silicon photonics can extend reach, but have power, bandwidth density, cost, and reliability challenges.

Avicena's LightBundle technology replaces lasers with dense microLED transmitter arrays coupled through a multi-core fiber bundle to integrated photodetector arrays. This architecture is designed to deliver high bandwidth density and energy-efficient optical connectivity while operating reliably across demanding system temperatures.

The 1 Tbps eKit gives engineering teams a complete platform for evaluating link behavior in their own laboratories. Host interface boards, integrated diagnostics, and a graphical user interface support a set of features, including characterization of optical signal integrity, link budgets, eye quality, crosstalk, power efficiency, and bit error rate performance.

"Shipping our 1 Tbps LightBundle eKits extends Avicena's microLED-based optical interconnect leadership and represents a significant milestone in delivering the terabit-class connectivity required to scale next-generation AI infrastructure," said Marco Chisari, CEO of Avicena. "LightBundle addresses the bandwidth density, power, reliability, reach and cost requirements that are critical for scale-in and scale-up links, such as XPU-to-XPU, XPU-to-memory, XPU-to-CPU and XPU-to-switch connectivity."

"Avicena shipments of a 1 Tbps LightBundle evaluation platform is a meaningful milestone for the optical-interconnect industry and reinforces the company's pioneering leadership in microLED-based connectivity," said Bob Wheeler, Analyst at Large at LightCounting. "Providing AI infrastructure developers with a practical terabit-class platform enables them to evaluate microLED technology for demanding XPU-to-XPU, XPU-to-memory, and XPU-to-switch links. This advances microLED interconnects towards production for next-generation AI scale-in and scale-up architectures."

Availability

Avicena is now shipping 1 Tbps LightBundle eKits. Organizations interested in evaluating the platform or discussing LightBundle integration may contact Avicena at nigel@avicena.tech.

Recorded Video Demonstration of LightBundle eKit Achieving 1 Tbps Throughput

The following link (https://youtu.be/EwJNvIM3Dbs) provides a recorded video of a live demonstration showcasing LightBundle eKit achieving 1 Tbps throughput. The demonstration offers a firsthand view of the platform's high-performance capabilities and operation.

Contacting Avicena team

For questions regarding LightBundle eKit or other business inquiries, please contact: nigel@avicena.tech.

About Avicena

Avicena Tech Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, pioneering microLED-based optical interconnects for AI infrastructure.

Avicena's LightBundle technology enables low-power optical connectivity with high reliability, scalability, and bandwidth density, helping semiconductor and datacenter innovators build the next generation of AI systems.

Learn more at:

https://avicena.tech

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Media Contact

Dr. Sama Pourmojib

sama@avicena.tech