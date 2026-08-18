Gain.Energy today announced the launch of Upstrima, a specialized AI platform built for the oil and gas industry. Upstrima brings together AI Agents, AI Workflows, intelligent data processing, and engineering expertise to automate complex technical tasks while augmenting the capabilities of industry professionals.

Upstrima was built from the ground up as a native AI ecosystem designed around the industry specific data, workflows and common best practices. Its Marketplace provides ready-to-use and custom-made AI Agents covering a wide range of engineering applications, enabling engineers and organizations to adopt AI capabilities much faster.

Upstrima's intelligent data processing capability automatically identifies and classifies unstructured oil and gas data based on content, supporting more than 50 common industry file formats, including scanned, typewritten, and handwritten documents. No pre-processing required. Upstrima can consume data from various sources, including WITSML.

The Marketplace is open to 3rd party developers and acts as an app store offering ready-to-go AI Agents covering various engineering tasks, such as offset drilling analysis, stuck-pipe prevention, drilling dysfunctions RCA, mechanical equipment failure, end-of-well reporting, well integrity, procurement spend analysis, Plug Abandonment automation and many others. These agents can be further customized to a company's specific data, procedures, and challenges.

Upstrima also offers easy to use tools to build and train your own agents or order agents to be built for you by the Gain.Energy professional team. The most advanced Upstrima functionality is a possibility to connect multiple AI Agents into AI Workflows, automating processes of any complexity.

By integrating specialized AI into established engineering processes, Upstrima is designed to reduce execution times by 50-70%, helping organizations accelerate technical work, improve efficiency, and enable engineers to focus on higher-value decisions.

Upstrima is available as an affordable subscription-based secure web application for oil and gas engineers and organizations seeking to accelerate AI adoption and automate engineering workflows. To subscribe visit upstrima.ai.

About Gain.Energy

Gain.Energy Inc. is a US-based company established in January 2024 by a well recognized industry innovation leader Dr. Vlad Karen Payrazyan with a mission to build a practical specialized AI technology to empower engineers and fast-track AI Adoption in the industry. Gain.Energy team combines deep domain expertise in petroleum engineering with cutting-edge IT and AI development. For more information, visit gain.energy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260818836212/en/

Contacts:

Vlad Payrazyan

CEO, Gain.Energy

karen@gain.energy