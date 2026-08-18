ReNew Energy Global Plc ("ReNew", "the Company", "we" or "our") (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW), a leading decarbonization solutions company, today announced its unaudited consolidated IFRS results for Q1 FY27.

Operating Highlights:

As of June 30, 2026, the Company's portfolio consisted of ~20.5 GW (including 1.7 GW/6.2 GWh of BESS). Additionally, ReNew has 6.4 GW of solar module and 2.5 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacities and is expanding its solar cells manufacturing capacity by another 4 GW, which is expected to be operational by December 2026.

The Company's commissioned capacity has increased 17% year-over-year to ~13.1 GW (including 100 MW/250 MWh of BESS) as of June 30, 2026. Subsequently, the Company commissioned 466 MW of solar, increasing commissioned capacity as of date to ~13.5 GW, net of the 100 MW sold as part of our capital recycling strategy.

Total Income (or total revenue) for Q1 FY27 was INR 47,864 million (US$ 506 million), compared to INR 41,182 million (US$ 435 million) for Q1 FY26. Net profit for Q1 FY27 was INR 5,953 million (US$ 63 million), compared to INR 5,131 million (US$ 54 million) for Q1 FY26. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 FY27 was INR 30,392 million (US$ 321 million), compared to INR 27,220 million (US$ 288 million) in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from the sale of power for Q1 FY27 was INR 26,749 million (US$ 283 million), compared to INR 25,473 million (US$ 269 million) for Q1 FY26.

Total Income (or total revenue) for Q1 FY27 from external sales of our solar module and cell manufacturing operations was INR 16,777 million (US$ 177 million), compared to INR 13,223 million (US$ 140 million) for Q1 FY26. Net profit and Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 FY27 from external sales of our solar module and cell manufacturing operations were INR 3,914 million (US$ 41 million) and INR 5,651 million (US$ 60 million) respectively, compared to INR 3,562 million (US$ 38 million) and INR 5,292 million (US$ 56 million) respectively for Q1 FY26.

FY 27 Guidance

The Company continues to expect to complete the construction of 1.6 to 2.4 GW by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027 ("FY27"). The Company's Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow to Equity guidance for FY27 are subject to weather and resource availability being similar to FY26. The Company continues to anticipate net gains from asset sales, which is part of ReNew's capital recycling strategy, and has included INR 1-2 billion related to asset sales in the Adjusted EBITDA. The Company continues to expect external sales from our module and cell manufacturing operations and has included INR 10-12 billion of Adjusted EBITDA against such sales in this guidance.

Financial Year Adjusted EBITDA Cash Flow to equity (CFe) FY27 INR 103 INR 109 billion INR 18 INR 22 billion

Note: the translation of Indian rupees into U.S. dollars has been made at INR 94.66 to US$ 1.00. See note 1 for more information.

Webcast and Conference call information

The conference call can be accessed live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rx78ue9j/ or by phone (toll-free) by dialing:

US/Canada: (+1) 855 881 1339

France: (+33) 0800 981 498

Germany: (+49) 0800 182 7617

Hong Kong: (+852) 800 966 806

India: (+91) 0008 0010 08443

Japan: (+81) 005 3116 1281

Singapore: (+65) 800 101 2785

Sweden: (+46) 020 791 959

UK: (+44) 0800 051 8245

Rest of the world: (+61) 7 3145 4010 (toll)

An audio replay will be available following the call on our investor relations website at https://investor.renew.com/news-events/events.

Notes:

This press release contains translations of certain Indian rupee amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, the translation of Indian rupees into U.S. dollars has been made at INR 94.66 to US$ 1.00, which was the noon buying rate in New York City for cable transfer in non-U.S. currencies as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on June 30, 2026. We make no representation that the Indian rupee or U.S. dollar amounts referred to in this press release could have been converted into U.S. dollars or Indian rupees, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "objective," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "milestone," "designed to," "proposed" or other similar expressions that predict or imply future events, trends, terms and/or conditions or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and various assumptions. The Company cautions readers of this release that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

The Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or Form 6-Ks furnished to the SEC by the Company outline certain of these risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ. Forward-looking statements should be construed in light of such risk factors and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking (except as required by applicable law) to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About ReNew

Unless the context otherwise requires, all references in this press release to "we," "us," or "our" refers to ReNew and its subsidiaries.

ReNew is a leading decarbonization solutions company listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW). ReNew's clean energy portfolio of 20.5 GW (including 1.7 GW/6.2 GWh of BESS) on a gross basis as of August 18, 2026, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, we provide end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, value-added energy offerings through digitalization, storage, and carbon markets that are increasingly integral to addressing climate change. In addition, ReNew has 6.4 GW of solar module and 2.5 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacities and is expanding its solar cells manufacturing capacity by another 4 GW, which is expected to be operational by December 2026. For more information, visit www.renew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, andInstagram

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Contacts:

Press Enquiries

pr@renew.com

Investor Enquiries

Anunay Shahi, Nitin Vaid ir@renew.com