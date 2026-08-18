iFabric Corp: "VERZUS ALL" Company-Owned Brand Launching at Major Club Retailer Across Five Countries

Rollout in the UK, France, Spain, Sweden and Iceland Builds Growing International Retail Presence for IFTNA Technology-Enhanced Apparel

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), is launching swimwear under its Company-owned "VERZUS ALL" Apparel brand at a major international club retailer, for distribution across the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Sweden, and Iceland.

The launch represents a significant milestone in the international expansion of both the VERZUS ALL brand and IFTNA's broader technology-enhanced apparel platform. By introducing an iFabric-owned brand through an established international retail channel across five countries demonstrates the ability to translate proprietary textile technologies, product-development expertise, and brand strategy into scalable consumer programs beyond North America.

The international rollout builds on IFTNA's previously-announced expansion into the UK and EU through the adoption of its PROTX2 technology by Marks & Spencer for select products within its "Autograph" brand collections. iFabric believes the progression from supplying proprietary textile technologies to major international retailers to now launching its own technology-enhanced apparel brand internationally represents an important strategic evolution.

"This is a major milestone for IFTNA and for VERZUS ALL," said Giancarlo Beevis, President and CEO of IFTNA. "Taking a Company-owned brand into five international markets through a major club retail channel is a powerful validation of what we've been building. We believe retailers are increasingly looking for products that combine great design, quality, and value with a compelling technology story. VERZUS ALL was created specifically to deliver that combination," added Mr. Beevis.

IFTNA originally developed VERZUS ALL Apparel as a platform through which to showcase its portfolio of performance technologies in consumer-ready apparel. The brand has since progressed into major retail distribution in Canada and continues to expand across product categories. The new international swimwear program substantially expands the geographic reach of the brand and introduces VERZUS ALL to a significantly broader consumer audience.

The Company believes the expansion also provides further evidence of a growing international appetite for technology-enhanced apparel. IFTNA's strategy is based on creating products where its proprietary technologies provide differentiated performance attributes and a clear consumer benefit, while simultaneously delivering the styling, quality, comfort and value expected by major retailers.

"What is particularly exciting to us is that our brands and technologies are being accepted by major retailers in multiple markets," continued Mr. Beevis. "The adoption of PROTX2 by Marks & Spencer demonstrated that leading international retailers recognize the value of differentiated textile technology. Now, with VERZUS ALL moving into multiple European markets, we believe we are seeing the next stage of that strategy unfold: not simply licensing or supplying our technologies, but using them as a foundation upon which we can build our own globally-relevant consumer brands," Beevis stated.

iFabric and IFTNA see substantial long-term market potential for VERZUS ALL across international retail. Swimwear provides an attractive entry category for the brand given the natural intersection between performance, comfort, travel, active lifestyles, and technical textiles. Management believes successful international commercialization should create opportunities to broaden VERZUS ALL into additional apparel categories, retail channels and geographic markets.

The international launch is also an important component of iFabric's strategy to expand the contribution of Company-owned brands within its overall business. Unlike third-party licensed brands, owned brands provide iFabric with the opportunity to retain and build the underlying brand-equity while simultaneously showcasing and commercializing IFTNA's proprietary technologies.

"Building VERZUS ALL internationally has the potential to create value for iFabric on multiple levels," added Mr. Beevis. "We are expanding the market for our apparel, increasing exposure for our technologies and, importantly, building equity in a brand that we own. We believe that combination can become an increasingly important part of IFTNA's business and can contribute meaningfully to shareholder value as the brand grows across categories, retailers and international markets," concluded Mr. Beevis.

ABOUT iFABRIC CORP.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IFA and trades in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol IFABF.

The Company operates two principal divisions through wholly owned subsidiaries: Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA develops and commercializes high-performance apparel and proprietary textile and surface-treatment technologies designed to provide enhanced functional properties. Its portfolio addresses applications including performance apparel, medical and protective apparel and consumer products, with technologies providing attributes such as antimicrobial performance, water repellency, moisture management and UV protection.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, designs, manufactures and distributes women's intimate apparel, apparel accessories and related products through Company-owned, licensed and private-label brands.

For additional information, visit www.ifabriccorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such information includes statements regarding the anticipated launch and distribution of VERZUS ALL Apparel swimwear in international markets; the timing, scope and potential expansion of the program; anticipated retailer and consumer acceptance; future international growth; expansion into additional categories, retailers and geographic markets; continued adoption of IFTNA technologies; growth of Company-owned brands; and the potential impact of these initiatives on the Company's future operations and shareholder value.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and can generally be identified by terminology such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "potential," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, changes in consumer demand and retailer purchasing decisions; product-launch timing; international economic and competitive conditions; supply-chain and sourcing risks; regulatory requirements; the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its technologies and brands; competition; general capital-market conditions; availability of financing; and other risks affecting the Company and its operations.

Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2026 and in the Company's other filings with Canadian securities regulators available through SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's views and assumptions as of the date of this release. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, iFabric undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Contacts

Hylton Karon, President and CEO

Tel: 647.297.9815

Email: hyltonk@ifabriccorp.com

Giancarlo Beevis, COO

Tel: 647.225.4426

Email: gc@ifabriccorp.com

Finance Contact

Hilton Price, CFO

Tel: 647.465.6161

Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange and its applicable regulation services provider do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: iFabric Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/%22verzus-all%22-company-owned-brand-launching-at-major-club-retaile-1208507