King Hamad Global Center for Coexistence & Tolerance: With a Royal Vision and a Global Mission, the King Hamad Award for Coexistence and Tolerance is Launched, with Nominations Open Worldwide for Its Inaugural Edition

MANAMA, Bahrain, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The King Hamad Global Center for Coexistence and Tolerance has announced the launch of the inaugural edition of the King Hamad Award for Coexistence and Tolerance, carrying a monetary prize of US$1 million. Nominations are open worldwide to individuals and institutions until 10 October 2026 through the Award's official website.

Established pursuant to Royal Order No. (32) of 2024, the Award is an international initiative that embodies the values rooted in Bahrain's history and civilization, including openness to all civilizations, religions, and cultures and the promotion of coexistence. It reflects the Kingdom's vision of advancing global peace and coexistence, while encouraging pioneering work in dialogue among civilizations.

The Award recognizes individuals and institutions that have made exceptional and well-documented contributions to fostering a culture of tolerance and coexistence, promoting dialogue and mutual respect, and creating a positive and sustainable impact in communities.

Alongside the monetary prize, recipients receive a certificate of recognition and a medal, presented at a ceremony held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Honorary President of the Award.

His Excellency Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Center for Coexistence and Tolerance, and Chairman of the Award's Judging Committee, said: "This inaugural edition embodies the noble vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in firmly establishing the values of coexistence, tolerance and mutual respect, and in supporting international efforts to build more cohesive and stable societies. The Award reflects Bahrain's approach to translating these values into practical initiatives and policies that deliver tangible and sustainable impact, and to highlighting the experiences and achievements that build dialogue, trust and understanding among peoples and cultures."

The jury comprises Bahraini and international figures with expertise in political, parliamentary, human rights, academic, religious and international cooperation fields. Alongside His Excellency Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, as Chair, its members include:

Her Excellency Ms. Katalin Éva Novák, former President of the Republic of Hungary and former Minister for Family Affairs;

Her Excellency Ms. Hala Mohammed Jaber Al Ansari, Adviser to His Majesty the King for Scientific and Cultural Affairs;

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Ali Al Khuzaei, member of the Shura Council and Chairman of its Human Rights Committee;

Her Excellency Ms. Jaleela Alawi Al Sayed Hassan, member of the Council of Representatives;

His Excellency Mr. Martin Chungong, former Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union; and

His Excellency Dr. Chinmay Pandya, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya and a prominent figure in the global spiritual organization All World Gayatri Pariwar.





For nomination requirements, evaluation criteria, and application submissions, please visit: www.khaward.bh

About the King Hamad Global Center for Coexistence and Tolerance

The King Hamad Global Center for Coexistence and Tolerance was established in 2018 through a Royal order issued by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The Center was founded to achieve His Majesty the King's vision based on advancing the values of coexistence, love and respect for religions rooted in the culture of Bahraini society since ancient times.

The Center aims to recognize and highlight the shared values and commonalities that unite civilizations and cultures, fostering harmony and enriching the spirit of coexistence within the Kingdom of Bahrain. It seeks to raise awareness about the importance of acceptance and mutual understanding among all civilizations.

Furthermore, the Center is committed to promoting global peace and coexistence by emphasizing the universal principles that connect diverse civilizations. It aspires to spark an enlightenment movement grounded in the value of dialogue and the ethical and legal foundations shared across cultures.

A key focus of the Center is to combat extremist ideologies that incite violence, hatred, and terrorism. It also seeks to showcase the strength of pluralism, diversity, and coexistence as reflected in Bahraini society and its rich cultural heritage.

Media contact

Ebrahim Anwar Al Balooshi

Ebrahim.albalooshi@khgc.org.bh

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7380fd6e-4951-40d3-af06-c9e24f2a6a5c