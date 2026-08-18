Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG Expands Cellgenic's Cancún Laboratory Infrastructure with Two Additional ISO 7 Clean Rooms

An owned-infrastructure investment adds manufacturing, quality-systems, and product-development capacity to support Cellgenic's growing international product portfolio.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, today announced an expansion of its Cellgenic division's flagship laboratory facilities in Cancún, Mexico, adding two ISO 7-classified clean rooms to the Company's existing laboratory infrastructure.

The additional capacity is intended to support increased manufacturing capability, product-development throughput, and quality-systems capacity as Cellgenic's international product portfolio continues to grow - including the NK cell and MUSE technologies and the expanded peptide delivery portfolio.

The Company characterized the investment as an important component of its long-term international growth strategy, supporting both current production volume and future product-line development. The Cancún location also aligns Cellgenic's laboratory footprint with Cellular Hope Institute's clinical presence in the same city.

Operational and Strategic Update

David Christensen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc., commented: "Manufacturing and quality infrastructure is what lets a product roadmap turn into reliable, scalable supply. This clean-room expansion in Cancún gives Cellgenic the capacity it needs to support the product lines we have been bringing to market this year."

As a commitment of owned infrastructure rather than a licensing or partnership arrangement, the expansion signals balance-sheet investment behind RMTG's product narrative and is intended to reduce certain supply and scaling risks associated with the division's ability to convert new product lines into scalable, recurring supply revenue.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (OTC: RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company operating through Global Stem Cells Group and its subsidiaries, combining physician education, laboratory operations, biologics manufacturing, product commercialization, and digital healthcare technologies across an international network. The Company operates across more than 30 countries. Additional information about the Company's business, operations, and risks is available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cellgenic

Cellgenic is the biologics and product-commercialization division of Global Stem Cells Group, developing and distributing advanced cellular technologies, biologics, peptide therapeutics, and related regenerative-medicine products to physicians and clinics in permitted international markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and reflect management's current belief only.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its liquidity position and need for additional capital; its substantial debt obligations and the risk of acceleration of that indebtedness; its history of operating losses; regulatory developments in the United States, Argentina, and the other jurisdictions in which the Company or its subsidiaries operate; market acceptance, operational execution, and competitive conditions; currency and general economic factors; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable laws and the requirements of the OTC market. These and other risks are described more fully under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information on or accessible through the Company's website, including RMTG.com, is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which remain the authoritative source of information about the Company. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

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Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/rmtg-expands-cellgenics-canc%c3%ban-laboratory-infrastructure-with-two-additional-iso-7-cl-1207667