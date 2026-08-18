American Van - Clarience Technologies: American Van Equipment Expands Work Truck Solutions with Buyers Products, Prime Design and Max Rack Offerings

The new product lineup enhances truck box storage, ladder rack access, and Van protection options for contractors and truck fleets.

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / American Van Equipment announced it is now offering Buyers Products, Prime Design and Ranger Design's Max Rack ladder rack systems, giving contractors and fleet operators expanded options to upfit their work trucks.

American Van Equipment has been a trusted partner for commercial vehicle storage and upfit solutions for more than four decades, serving contractors, small fleets and mobile service providers across the United States. The addition of Buyers Products truck boxes and headache racks, along with Prime design truck ladder rack systems and Max rack ladder rack solutions, broadens the company's ability to help customers configure their vehicles around real-world challenges.

"Professionals depend on their work trucks as critical parts of their business operations," said Mike McTamney, Product Manager at American Van Equipment. "Bringing these solutions into our lineup gives customers more choices to secure tools, protect their cabs and manage ladders safely."

The new range of Buyers Products truck boxes includes options tailored to different truck setups. Underbody truck box models are built to mount beneath flatbed and utility bodies, providing lockable storage without taking up bed space. Crossover truck box designs sit across pickup truck bed rails, while topsider truck boxes are mounted on the sides to create more space within the center of the truck bed. These truck boxes are engineered for durability, making them well suited to construction, roofing, landscaping, and utility work.

Buyers' headache racks add an extra layer of protection for the cab and rear window on pickup trucks by helping shield against shifting cargo in the bed. Many headache racks also provide mounting points for lights and tie-downs, supporting safer operation in low-light conditions and at roadside jobsites.

For ladder storage on pickup trucks, American Van Equipment now offers Prime design truck ladder rack systems. These racks are designed to simplify loading and unloading ladders and long materials, helping reduce strain while keeping equipment secure in transit. Their focus on ergonomics and repeatable use makes them a practical choice for crews that handle ladders multiple times per day.

In addition, American Van Equipment is offering Prime Design's box truck ladder rack options and van ladder racks, including the Max Rack ladder rack. These rooftop racks give contractors a secure way to carry ladders on larger enclosed commercial vehicles, helping free up interior space while maintaining quick access to essential equipment.

By expanding its portfolio with Buyers Products, Prime Design and Max Rack offerings, American Van Equipment reinforces its commitment to helping construction, roofing, landscaping and utility professionals build safer, more organized trucks and box trucks that match the demands of their work.

About American Van

American Van Equipment has been manufacturing and providing van and truck equipment since 1978, supporting contractors and businesses across the United States. Over the years, the company has expanded its product range and national reach while maintaining a strong focus on quality, durability, and practical solutions for commercial vehicles.

149 Lehigh Avenue,

Lakewood, NJ 08701

United States

Email - ave.salesservice@safefleet.net

Phone - Order Toll Free (800)-526-4743

SOURCE: American Van - Clarience Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/american-van-equipment-expands-work-truck-solutions-with-buyers-products-prime-design-an-1208050