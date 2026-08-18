Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Saga trifft 163 Meter. Doch die wichtigere Zahl könnte 89 von 89 sein.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A42GVK | ISIN: CA6539461039 | Ticker-Symbol: O7D0
Frankfurt
18.08.26 | 09:55
0,338 Euro
-16,04 % -0,065
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIOBIUMX MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIOBIUMX MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2026 13:02 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NiobiumX Confirms Updated OTCQB and Frankfurt Trading Symbols, Completing its Market Transition to NiobiumX Mining Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / NiobiumX Mining Inc. (CSE:NIOX)(OTCQB:NIOXF)(FSE:O7D0) ("NiobiumX" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm, further to its news release dated July 29, 2026, that its common shares now trade under updated ticker symbols across all three of its listed markets, completing the Company's market transition to NiobiumX Mining Inc.

Key Highlights

  • Unified Identity Across Three Markets: NiobiumX now trades under a single, consistent brand in Canada, the United States and Europe.

  • Canada: Common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under "NIOX", effective as of market open on July 17, 2026.

  • United States: The Company's OTCQB Venture Market symbol has been updated to "NIOXF" (formerly "AFXLF").

  • Europe: The Company's Frankfurt Stock Exchange symbol has been updated to "O7D0" (formerly "O5K").

A Single Identity for the Shipshaw Story

The updated symbols align the Company's market identity with its strategic focus on its flagship Shipshaw Property, a 48-claim, approximately 2,686-hectare niobium and rare earth element property in the Saint-Honoré carbonatite district of Quebec's Saguenay region. The Property's nearest claim boundary lies less than two kilometres from the producing Niobec mine, North America's only operating niobium producer1, and the Shipshaw carbonatite is one of only five niobium-rare earth carbonatite systems characterized by Géologie Québec in metallogenic bulletin BM 2024-022. The Property does not host a mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate. The Company will provide a detailed overview of the Property and its planned exploration program in forthcoming news releases.

"One name, one story, one set of symbols. Investors in Canada, the United States and Europe can now find NiobiumX under a consistent identity across every market we trade on, as we turn our full attention to advancing Shipshaw," said Kirby Renton, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Babak V. Azar, M.Sc., P.Geo. (OGQ #10876), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Azar is independent of the Company.

This news release contains information concerning neighbouring properties in which the Company has no interest. Such information was obtained from public disclosure by the owners or operators of those properties. The Company's Qualified Person has not verified that information, and readers are cautioned that mineralization on a neighbouring property is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's property.

About NiobiumX Mining Inc.

NiobiumX Mining Inc. (CSE:NIOX)(OTCQB:NIOXF)(FSE:O7D0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on niobium and rare earth elements. The Company's principal asset is the Shipshaw Property, a package of 48 mineral claims totalling approximately 2,686 hectares in the Saguenay region of Quebec, situated within the Saguenay Graben of the Grenville Geological Province and characterized by a swarm of carbonatite and lamprophyre dykes. The Shipshaw carbonatite is one of five niobium-rare earth carbonatite systems characterized by Géologie Québec in metallogenic bulletin BM 2024-022. Niobium is designated a critical mineral by Canada, the United States, the European Union and Australia.

For Further Information

Kirby Renton, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: (604) 689-2646 | Email: contact@niobiumx.com | Website: niobiumx.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Kirby Renton, President and Chief Executive Officer, NiobiumX Mining Inc.

Notes

1. Magris Performance Materials, Niobec operations overview: "Niobec has been in production since 1976. It is one of only three global producers of niobium, and the only producer located outside of Brazil." Available at www.magrispm.com/niobec.

2. Legros, H., Beauchamp, A.-M. and Moukhsil, A., 2024. Caractérisation des carbonatites à Nb-ETR de la zone Waswanipi-Saguenay, Province de Grenville, Québec, Canada. Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts, BM 2024-02.

Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historic fact this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the trading of the Company's common shares under the updated symbols, the Company's exploration plans and programs, the prospectivity of the Shipshaw Property for niobium and rare earth elements, and the content and timing of forthcoming news releases. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management considers reasonable as of the date hereof and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including that geophysical or model-derived anomalies may not reflect mineralization; that no mineral resource estimate exists for the Property and none may ever be established; that the Company may be unable to obtain financing, permits or title on acceptable terms; and changes in commodity prices, demand and critical minerals policy. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. Additional information on risks is available in the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: NiobiumX Mining Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/niobiumx-confirms-updated-otcqb-and-frankfurt-trading-symbols-completing-its-mark-1208646

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.