Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - BP Silver Corp. (TSXV: BPAG) (OTCQB: BPSCF) ("BP Silver" or the "Company") announces an update on its property-wide drone-based magnetic ("MAG") survey at its 100% owned Cosuño Silver Project ("Cosuño") in Bolivia.

As of the date of this news release, the MAG survey is approximately 35% complete and remains ongoing. The survey is designed to cover a minimum of 540-line kilometers at 100-meter ("m") line spacing, with 50 m line spacing to be utilized, where warranted, over areas requiring higher-resolution coverage.

Data collected from the MAG survey will be integrated with existing geological mapping, surface sampling, drilling and other geophysical datasets to further refine the Company's exploration model and target generation for the Company's planned 6,000 m Phase 3 diamond drill program, anticipated to commence later this year (Figure 1) (see news release dated May 14, 2026 for more information on the 2026 work program). The Company will provide further updates as the MAG survey progresses and results become available.





Figure 1: Map outlining the Arce Geofisicos drone-mounted MAG Survey area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11890/310180_49de5e07e48b3964_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Stewart D. Redwood, PhD, FIMMM, a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. As Dr. Redwood is a director of the Company, he is not independent under National Instrument 43-101.

About BP Silver Corp.

BP Silver Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade silver projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship asset, the Cosuño Project, is strategically located in the prolific Bolivian silver belt, a region with a rich mining history and significant untapped discovery potential. With a strong technical team and a disciplined exploration strategy, BP Silver is positioned to unlock value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of major silver deposits.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of silver and other precious and other metals; future demand for silver and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310180

Source: BP Silver Corp.