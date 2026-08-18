Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Lynx Resources Corp. (CSE: LYNX) ("Lynx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the soil sampling component of its Phase 1 exploration program at the Turner's Ridge Property (the "Property") in western Newfoundland. The Phase 1 exploration program is being conducted based on the recommendations outlined in the technical report for the Property prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). A copy of the technical report can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

The soil sampling program comprised of 279 samples collected over an approximately 100m by 25m spaced sampling grid. The program was designed to infill historic soil lines and to better delineate anomalies.

Samples collected during the program have been submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. in Springdale, Newfoundland to be analysed using Au 30g fire assay and inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP-34). Results are expected in approximately 4-8 weeks. Once received, the results will be interpreted together with historical exploration data and results from the Company's ongoing Phase 1 exploration program to further refine priority exploration targets.

With soil sampling now complete, Lynx intends to continue Phase 1 exploration with an induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey, channel sampling and mechanical trenching. These programs are intended to provide complementary geophysical, geological and geochemical information to further evaluate and prioritize prospective areas of the Property.





Figure 1. Turners Ridge 2023 historical soil samples, shown using graduated colour symbology based on Pb concentrations (ppm), together with the locations of recently collected 2026 soil samples (results pending). The map also shows Lynx stacked claims, contours, and detailed faults.

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Sampling Methodology

All soil samples were collected using a soil auger and locations were recorded by handheld GPS using the UTM NAD83 UTM Zone 21N coordinate system. The sample location was recorded in field notebooks, and in an assay sample tag book as well as a waypoint recorded on a Garmin Montana 700i GPS unit.

Each soil sample was collected into its own kraft soil sample bag and labelled with the location using a unique six-character sample ID assigned from a barcoded Tyvek sample book. A tear-out tag with the barcode and unique sample ID was inserted into the bag with the sample. Another was secured to the location the sample was collected using flagging tape. All samples were stored in a secure place during drying and finally placed in sealed bags for shipping to the lab.

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P.Geo, a Qualified Person in accordance with NI 43-101 and independent from Lynx, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Lynx Resources Corp.

Lynx is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. Its principal project is the Turner's Ridge Property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, in which it holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title, and interest. The Company may, from time to time, evaluate and acquire additional mineral properties of merit.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to exploration plans at the Property. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Property, the Company's exploration programs and results, and commodities prices that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the exploration potential of the Property and the nature and style of mineralization at the Property; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; volatility in financial markets, economic conditions, and resource commodities prices; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309917

Source: Lynx Resources Corp.