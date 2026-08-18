A research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) has fabricated a wide-bandgap kesterite (CZTS) solar cell using a defect regulation strategy that reportedly reduces open-circuit voltage losses. Minimizing these losses is a key challenge for kesterite photovoltaics, which are based on earth-abundant elements but have historically suffered from relatively large voltage deficits. "Voltage is a direct measure of the energy loss inside the solar cells. Every detrimental defect reduces the voltage. Defect control determines the final efficiency and how much energy can be converted from ...

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