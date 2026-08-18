Solar was Latvia's largest source of electricity generation for the third consecutive month in July, producing 235 GWh of electricity, according to figures published by Latvian transmission system operator Augstsprieguma tikls (AST). Total electricity production reached 426 GWh last month, with solar accounting for 55%. Hydropower remained the second largest source of electricity generation, accounting for around 28% of total production in July. With Latvia's total electricity consumption reaching 586 GWh last month, local electricity production provided 72.65% of total consumption, with the ...

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