Expands TIC Solutions' capabilities and geographic reach across key end markets

Acquired businesses contribute a total of approximately $90 million of annualized revenue

Accretive to TIC Solutions' "3/18/85" long-term financial targets

TIC Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: TIC) (the "Company", "TIC" or "TIC Solutions"), a leading provider of tech-enabled asset integrity, engineering, and geospatial services, announced today that it has recently completed the acquisitions of we-do-IT, Inc. ("WDI"), GeoVerra Holdings Inc. ("GeoVerra"), and Core Group Limited ("Core Group") (collectively, the "Acquisitions").

The Acquisitions expand TIC Solutions' technical capabilities and strengthen its presence across key markets and geographies, including Canada and Europe. The acquired businesses bring complementary technical expertise, long-standing customer relationships and experienced teams that are expected to support cross-selling and growth across TIC Solutions' integrated platform. Together, the acquired businesses generate approximately $90 million of annualized revenue.

"We are excited to welcome the WDI, GeoVerra, and Core Group teams to the TIC family. Each business has an excellent reputation in its respective market, experienced leadership and complementary expertise that strengthens our existing platform," said Ben Heraud, Chief Executive Officer of TIC Solutions. "Together, they create new opportunities to cross-sell our capabilities and better serve clients across the asset lifecycle. We look forward to supporting their continued growth as part of the TIC family."

Colorado-based WDI provides specialized data management and software integration services for utility companies across North America. This acquisition enhances TIC's ability to help utility clients modernize their power grids and manage complex digital infrastructure through long-term and recurring service agreements.

provides specialized data management and software integration services for utility companies across North America. This acquisition enhances TIC's ability to help utility clients modernize their power grids and manage complex digital infrastructure through long-term and recurring service agreements. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, GeoVerra is one of Canada's leading surveying and geomatics companies, specializing in mapping, land services, and high-tech data capture. GeoVerra supports clients across the infrastructure, energy, utilities, transportation, and natural resource sectors. This acquisition establishes a meaningful geospatial and engineering footprint in Canada for TIC by integrating the existing capabilities of Acuren and NV5 to support the asset lifecycle.

is one of Canada's leading surveying and geomatics companies, specializing in mapping, land services, and high-tech data capture. GeoVerra supports clients across the infrastructure, energy, utilities, transportation, and natural resource sectors. This acquisition establishes a meaningful geospatial and engineering footprint in Canada for TIC by integrating the existing capabilities of Acuren and NV5 to support the asset lifecycle. UK-based Core Group provides commissioning and commissioning management services across complex building systems. This acquisition adds mission-critical commissioning expertise across data centers, commercial buildings, healthcare, education, transportation and other infrastructure end markets, while establishing a platform for further growth in Europe.

The Acquisitions are expected to be accretive to TIC Solutions' "3/18/85" long-term financial targets, excluding transaction and integration-related costs. The purchase price for each Acquisition was funded with cash on hand.

About TIC Solutions

TIC Solutions is a leading provider of tech-enabled asset integrity, engineering, and geospatial services. The Company delivers mission-critical services across the full lifecycle of industrial assets, buildings, and public infrastructure, from planning and construction through operations and ongoing maintenance. Operating across North America and select international markets, TIC Solutions serves a diversified client base across its principal end markets: oil and gas, industrials, buildings, power and utilities, infrastructure, natural resources, and aerospace and defense, including federal, state, and municipal customers across public-sector applications, with exposure to data centers and other high-growth industries.

TIC Solutions operates through three reportable segments: Inspection Mitigation; Consulting Engineering; and Geospatial, providing asset integrity services, engineering and advisory solutions, and data-driven asset intelligence capabilities. The Company's services are frequently non-discretionary, compliance-driven and typically recurring in nature, delivered by more than 12,000 professionals across over 250 locations.

For more information, please visit www.ticsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts. The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "may," "might," "could," "should," "would," "target," "likely," "potential," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected financial and operational contributions of the Acquisitions, including with respect to annualized revenue; anticipated accretion to the Company's long-term financial targets; integration plans and costs; potential cross-selling, collaboration and growth opportunities; and the anticipated strategic and operational benefits of the Acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For a detailed discussion of cautionary statements and risks that may affect the Company's future results of operations and financial results, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 which was filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, and any amendments thereto, and in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, each as supplemented or amended from time to time.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

Andrew Shen

Director of Investor Relations

Email: IR@tics.com