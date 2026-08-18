Tilray Brands, Inc.: Tilray Medical Welcomes Progress in Germany's Medical Cannabis Framework and Supports Continued Policy Development

As a global medical cannabis leader, Tilray Medical supports continued policy development that strengthens physician confidence, protects patient access and provides a clear, sustainable framework for medical cannabis in Germany.

The guidance issued by the KBV and GKV-Spitzenverband represents an important step forward by providing greater practical direction for the prescribing of standardized full-spectrum cannabis extracts. Tilray Medical welcomes this progress and encourages policymakers to build upon it with legislative clarity that provides physicians, patients, healthcare providers and payers with a consistent and durable framework for medical cannabis care.

DENSBORN, Germany, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical, a global leader in medical cannabis research, cultivation, production, products and distribution and a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), considers the recent guidance issued by the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) and the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV-Spitzenverband) on the prescription of medical cannabis in the form of standardized full-spectrum extracts a step in the right direction. Important legal and regulatory questions nevertheless remain unresolved under Germany's revised framework for reimbursed medical cannabis prescribing. Durable legal certainty for physicians, patients, healthcare providers and payers will ultimately require legislative clarification.

Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands, said, "The guidance represents meaningful progress and provides valuable direction for healthcare professionals navigating medical cannabis prescribing. Continued legislative clarity will help strengthen confidence in the framework and support long-term stability for patients, physicians and healthcare providers."

Practical Clarity from the KBV and GKV-Spitzenverband Guidance

The current interpretation issued by the KBV and the GKV-Spitzenverband provides important practical clarity for healthcare professionals and patients. It represents a constructive step toward safeguarding patient access to treatment and creating a more predictable prescribing framework.

Mr. Ohri, added, "Germany continues to set an important example for medical cannabis in Europe by advancing a thoughtful, science-based framework that puts patients and physicians at the center of care. Tilray Medical is committed to working with physicians, regulators and industry partners to help strengthen confidence in Germany's medical cannabis system and ensure patients have access to the therapies that best meet their needs."

Remaining Legal and Regulatory Questions

First, physicians require greater certainty regarding the appropriate use of cannabis-based therapies, including standardized full-spectrum extracts and other magistral preparations. Practical guidance and access to a broad range of pharmaceutical-quality cannabis medicines remain essential to ensuring that treatment decisions are driven by clinical need and patient outcomes. The principle that finished medicinal products should be trialed only within their approved indication, and that ineffective or poorly tolerated therapies should not be unnecessarily prolonged, supports sound medical practice and protects physician autonomy.

Second, continuity of care must remain a priority for patients already benefiting from cannabis-based treatment. Patients stabilized on standardized full-spectrum extracts or other magistral preparations should be protected from avoidable treatment disruptions. Regulatory certainty is necessary so that therapeutic decisions remain focused on individual patient needs. Administrative uncertainty should not determine the course of a treatment.

Third, as reimbursement rules continue to evolve, all stakeholders would benefit from greater predictability regarding treatment pathways and reimbursement eligibility. Patients, physicians, health insurers and healthcare providers need a stable statutory framework that supports responsible access and consistent implementation throughout the healthcare system.

The Case for Legislative Clarification

Tilray Medical supports a clear statutory framework that protects physicians' freedom of therapy and safeguards continuity of care for existing patients. Such a framework would also provide greater predictability regarding reimbursement and treatment pathways. Codifying these principles in legislation would reduce implementation uncertainty and ensure sustainable patient access to appropriate therapies.

Mr. Ohri, continued, "The current guidance represents meaningful progress. Building on this progress through additional legislative clarity and codifying this interpretation in law would preserve physicians' freedom of therapy and maintain a predictable reimbursement framework. It would also give patients, healthcare providers and health insurers the long-term planning reliability they need."

Strengthening Physician Decision-Making

Tilray Medical believes physicians need practical guidance and access to a broad range of pharmaceutical-quality cannabis medicines. The clarification that finished medicinal products should be trialed only within their approved indication, and that ineffective or poorly tolerated treatments should not be prolonged, supports sound clinical judgment and helps avoid unnecessary disruption for patients already stable on standardized full-spectrum extracts or other magistral preparations.

Supporting a Responsible Transition for Patients

With reimbursement changes affecting cannabis flower, patients should have timely access to appropriate alternatives, including standardized full-spectrum extracts. Through its cultivation, manufacturing and distribution operations in Germany, supported by its global medical cannabis platform and quality standards, Tilray Medical is well positioned to support the market responsibly while helping ensure reliable access for patients and healthcare providers.

Supporting Germany Through a Reliable Medical Cannabis Platform

Tilray Medical supports continued collaboration among policymakers, physicians, regulators and industry leaders as Germany advances its medical cannabis system. With international scale, a broad product portfolio and deep operating experience, Tilray Medical is well positioned to help shape the next phase of responsible cannabis care in Germany and across Europe.

Tilray Medical's presence in Germany reflects years of investment in a reliable, integrated medical cannabis platform. The Company holds a leading position in Germany's medical cannabis oil market, with 45% market share, supported by cultivation and manufacturing capabilities in Germany and Portugal, including its Aphria RX facility and the ARX brand developed for German patients. Through CC Pharma, Tilray also reaches approximately 16,000 pharmacies and major wholesalers, helping support access to high-quality medical cannabis products for physicians and patients across Germany. With this foundation in Germany, Tilray Medical is helping define a more reliable, physician-led path for medical cannabis care.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray Medical, Good Supply, Redecan, ARX, and Broken Coast. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand and Solana.pa in Panama.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

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