Next Hydrogen Corporation: Next Hydrogen Completes Engineering Design for 10 MW Fueling Station in Expanding British Columbia Market

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. ("Next Hydrogen" or the "Company") (TSXV:NXH) is pleased to announce that it has completed a Basic Design Engineering Package (BDEP) for a planned 10 MW fueling station in British Columbia, Canada, with a confidential customer (the "BC Project").

The planned project would support BC's decarbonization plans for the critically important transportation sector. British Columbia continues to invest heavily in hydrogen technology, leveraging local hydroelectricity capacity and a strong clean-tech sector. CleanBC's Roadmap to 2030 remains the overarching strategy for decarbonization, with transportation as the largest emissions sector.

Hydrogen is increasingly positioned for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, where batteries face range and charging-time constraints. Hydrogen-fueled trucks are now being tested in BC's Lower Mainland where freight corridors and Hydrogen Hubs are advancing within the Province1-

The BC Project design is based upon Next Hydrogen's Made-in-Canada, commercially deployed containerized electrolysers. A Financial Investment Decision (FID) for the BDEP Project is anticipated by the end of 2026. The BDEP enables full definition and costing of the BC Project as a key input to the FID process. Construction of the BC Project is anticipated to follow in late 2027/early 2028.

"On-site hydrogen production near or co-located with demand is the best path to competitive green hydrogen costs. Our Canadian technology is commercially operational and is ideal for working with renewable energy requiring variable operating conditions," said Stephen Griggs, Executive Chair of Next Hydrogen. "By delivering a standardized plant solution Next Hydrogen can provide prefabricated containerized solutions for quick installation and dependable long-term operation. We are proud and grateful to support this project as British Columbia works to decarbonize the important transportation sector."

About Next Hydrogen

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of water electrolysers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as a green energy source or a green industrial feedstock. Next Hydrogen's unique cell design architecture supported by extensive proprietary technology enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale.

BC Hydrogen Office - Province of British Columbia(1)



For further information contact:

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.

Stephen J. Griggs Executive Chair

Email: sgriggs@nexthydrogen.com

Phone: 416 986 2207

www.nexthydrogen.com

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Cautionary Statements

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This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes", or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

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