CoinShares PLC: CoinShares Renames WGMI as "CoinShares Bitcoin Mining and Digital Power ETF," Reflecting the Convergence of Bitcoin Mining and AI Infrastructure

Strategy update positions WGMI to capture the build-out of the energy and compute backbone behind bitcoin and artificial intelligence, anchored in the listed bitcoin miners that already operate it.

JERSEY, Channel Islands - August 18, 2026 - CoinShares PLC (Nasdaq: CSHR) ("CoinShares" or the "Company"), a leading global asset manager specializing in digital assets, today announced that US-listed mining ETF, WGMI, issued by CoinShares ETF Trust, has been renamed the CoinShares Bitcoin Mining and Digital Power ETF (NASDAQ: WGMI) (the "Fund"), formerly the CoinShares Bitcoin Miners ETF. The ticker is unchanged.

The strategy update broadens the Fund's investment universe to reflect a structural shift underway across the listed mining sector: bitcoin miners are increasingly the operators of the gigawatt-scale, grid-connected, low-latency compute infrastructure that AI and high-performance computing depend on.

WGMI will now invest at least 80% of its net assets in Bitcoin Mining and Digital Power Companies, a category the prospectus now defines to include companies materially involved in bitcoin mining, hyperscale data centers, semiconductors and components for AI and data-center workloads, power generation and energy infrastructure essential to data centers, and high-performance and quantum computing supporting AI. The Fund previously focused solely on bitcoin mining companies that derive 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining or provide the hardware and software for bitcoin mining. The Fund will not directly invest in bitcoin, nor indirectly through derivatives or through investments in funds or trusts that hold bitcoin.

Why now

Three forces are converging on the same set of companies:

Post-halving mining economics. The April 2024 halving cut block subsidies in half; the next halving in 2028 will halve them again. Publicly listed bitcoin miners have responded by monetizing existing power capacity, infrastructure, and ASIC-trained operations teams to host AI and HPC workloads alongside, and in some cases instead of, mining.

The April 2024 halving cut block subsidies in half; the next halving in 2028 will halve them again. Publicly listed bitcoin miners have responded by monetizing existing power capacity, infrastructure, and ASIC-trained operations teams to host AI and HPC workloads alongside, and in some cases instead of, mining. AI's energy and siting bottleneck. Hyperscalers face multi-year lead times for transformers, substations, and grid interconnections. Listed miners already hold permitted, energized sites at a scale measured in gigawatts, a footprint the rest of the market is racing to build.

Hyperscalers face multi-year lead times for transformers, substations, and grid interconnections. Listed miners already hold permitted, energized sites at a scale measured in gigawatts, a footprint the rest of the market is racing to build. A clarifying US regulatory backdrop. US digital-asset policy has converged decisively over the past twelve months: the CLARITY Act, which delineates SEC/CFTC jurisdiction and defines most blockchain-native assets as digital commodities, passed the US House in July 2025. The Senate version of the legislation is expected to be voted on by mid-August 2026. Also, in March 2026, the SEC and CFTC issued a joint token taxonomy that formally referenced bitcoin as a digital commodity. Together, these regulatory developments materially reduce ambiguity in the United States around bitcoin and the listed companies whose business models are built around it.





WGMI's strategy update is designed to keep investors aligned with this convergence rather than constrained by a definition of "miner" that has narrowed as the industry has diversified.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, President and CEO of CoinShares commented:

"The line between a bitcoin miner and a digital infrastructure operator has been disappearing for two years, and the market has been waiting for someone to say so out loud. Listed miners have spent a decade building exactly what AI now needs at scale: energized sites, custom power agreements, immersion cooling, and engineering teams who know how to run dense compute 24/7. Renaming WGMI as the Bitcoin Mining and Digital Power ETF is not a pivot away from mining. It is a recognition that many of the most strategic mining companies in the world are now also among the most strategic compute infrastructure operators."

Calvin Tintle, Head of U.S Sales of CoinShares Asset Management (US) added:

"Advisors have been asking us for a single ticker that captures both the bitcoin mining narrative and the AI compute build-out without direct token exposure. WGMI is designed to give them that exposure in one wrapper. We are seeing demand from thematic, infrastructure, and crypto-native allocators who, until today, had to combine multiple products to express what is fundamentally one thematic allocation."

What stays the same

Ticker: WGMI, listed on Nasdaq.

WGMI, listed on Nasdaq. Adviser: Actively managed by CoinShares Asset Management (US) LLC, with Vident Asset Management as sub-adviser.

Actively managed by CoinShares Asset Management (US) LLC, with Vident Asset Management as sub-adviser. Portfolio managers: Bill Cannon, Rafael Zayas, CFA, and Austin Wen, CFA, continue in their roles.

Bill Cannon, Rafael Zayas, CFA, and Austin Wen, CFA, continue in their roles. Structure: Daily liquidity, transparent ETF wrapper, US-domiciled.

On August 11 2026, WGMI changed the investment strategy of the fund. Any performance prior to this change may have been affected by this change.

About CoinShares

CoinShares PLC ("CoinShares") is a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the United States. CoinShares' affiliated entities are regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares PLC is publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CSHR.





Additional information about WGMI can be found by visiting: https://coinshares.com/us/etf/wgmi/

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | corporateir@coinshares.com

Press Contact

CoinShares

Benoît Pellevoizin

bpellevoizin@coinshares.com

M Group Strategic Communications

Peter Padovano

coinshares@mgroupsc.com

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Before investing, carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses, which are contained in the prospectus and summary prospectus available at https://coinshares.com/us/etf/wgmi/ . WGMI may not be suitable for all investors. Diversification does not eliminate risk or guarantee against a loss. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing and carefully consider the risks outlined in the prospectus before investing in the Fund.

Risk of Reduced Returns due to Fees. Shares of Exchange Traded Funds are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Applicable brokerage fees and commissions will likely reduce returns.

Evolving Asset Risk. This is a new ETF with limited operating history. Digital assets are a new technological innovation with a limited history. There is no assurance that usage of digital assets will continue to grow. A contraction in use of digital assets may result in increased volatility or a reduction in the price of the Exchange Traded Products, which could adversely impact the value of the Fund. The Fund provides exposure to companies involved in bitcoin mining operations and doesn't invest directly in bitcoin. It invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from bitcoin mining operations or from providing specialized chips, hardware and software or other services to companies engaged in bitcoin mining.

Bitcoin Investing Risk. The Fund is indirectly exposed to the risks of investing in bitcoin through its investments in the portfolio companies.

AI Companies Risk: AI Companies Risk. The Fund invests in companies that are involved in various aspects of AI. AI companies are significantly affected by changes in business cycles, world economic growth, technological progress, rapid obsolescence, and government regulation. AI companies may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel. Rapid change to technologies that affect a company's products could have a material adverse effect on such company's operating results.

Bitcoin is a new and highly speculative investment. Bitcoin is a new technological innovation with a limited history. There is no assurance that usage of bitcoin will continue to grow. A contraction in use of bitcoin may result in increased volatility or a reduction in the price of bitcoin, which could adversely impact the value of the Fund. The Bitcoin Network was launched in January 2009, platform trading in bitcoin began in 2010, and bitcoin futures trading began in 2017, each of which limits a potential shareholder's ability to evaluate an investment in the Fund. The Fund's investments are exposed to risks associated with the price of bitcoin, which is subject to numerous factors and risks, including but not limited to the available global supply of bitcoin and global demand for bitcoin. Please see the prospectus for additional disclosures relating to the risks associated with investing in WGMI.

Cryptocurrencies are subject to unique and substantial risks, including significant price volatility and lack of liquidity. The value of a cryptocurrency may decline significantly without warning, including to zero. Cryptocurrencies are largely unregulated and cryptocurrency-linked investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments.

If a fund's ability to obtain exposure to cryptocurrency-linked investments consistent with their investment objectives is disrupted for any reason, including as a result of a lack of liquidity, volatility, or a disruption in the cryptocurrency or cryptocurrency futures market, or as a result of margin requirements, position limits, or other conditions, factors, or limitations of a particular fund, the fund may not be able to achieve its investment objective and may experience significant losses.

The Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.