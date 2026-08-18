Options Technology, the leading provider of trading infrastructure to the global financial markets, today announced that it will be offering CIX Trading,Canada's newest alternative trading system (ATS), designed to modernize Canada's Equities Markets.

CIX Trading is the first ATS to go live in Canada in over 10 years, seeking to close the innovation gap between Canadian and US equity trading markets with features including extended market hours and native fractional share support. Options will be providing all 3 trading venues on the CIX platform via its AtlasFeed offering, delivering fully normalized and RAW market data streams with unmatched performance and reliability.

Danny Moore, President and CEO at Options, commented: "From our initial expansion to Canada in 2021, we have been committed to deepening our support for clients across regional Canadian markets. Expanding AtlasFeed to CIX reflects our investment in offering next-generation equity trading infrastructure and offering unmatched performance and reliability over all data streams."

Jeff Foster, CIX founder and CEO, said, "At CIX Trading, our core offering is designed to provide traders with the tools they need to compete on a global scale. With extended trading hours and fractional share trading, Options' Canadian clients can benefit from lower market barriers, improved portfolio diversification and opportunities beyond standard hours."

This announcement comes after a series of recent developments for the organization including offering immediate access to the Texas Stock Exchange, the launch of its HDI solution, and the acquisition of Crossvale.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

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Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Jenny Collins. Jenny.collins@options-it.com