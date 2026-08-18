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PR Newswire
18.08.2026 13:24 Uhr
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Elementa: Silver Palace Announces gamescom 2026 Participation Details as Global Pre-Registrations Surpass 10 Million

Exciting Booth Activities Await as Silver Palace Meets Players Worldwide in Cologne

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementa's Unreal Engine 5-powered open-world action RPG Silver Palace is set to make its debut appearance at gamescom 2026 and Anime NYC 2026, with the team revealing details of its upcoming booth activities. The game also just concluded its massively successful "Dichotomy" Beta Test and garnered over 10 million global pre-registrations.

gamescom Booth Highlights

At gamescom 2026, Silver Palace will feature a dedicated booth with multiple interactive zones, including a playable demo area, stage area, photo spot, and merchandise collection zone. Players can look forward to a wide range of activities, including special stage performances, guest appearances, themed photo opportunities, cosplay interactions, and hands-on gameplay experiences. During the event, players who complete designated activities such as on-site check-in, social media sharing, pre-registration, and gameplay sessions will be eligible to receive exclusive merchandise rewards, including a Detective Set, blind-box coaster sets, art cards, and more.

gamescom Stage Performances & Guest Activities

Elementa will host special stage events throughout the exhibition, featuring guest appearances, interactive gameplay sessions, and fun mini-games. Four themed stage performances will be held daily, featuring live band performances and dance showcases to energize the venue. Additional activities will include promotional video screenings, cosplay character showcases, and photo opportunities with performers, providing visitors with an immersive Silver Palace experience.

gamescom Cosplayers & Photo Opportunities

The iconic pumpkin carriage sculpture from the Cinderella Boss Battle scene will be brought to life and a dedicated themed photo area will also be featured at the booth. Professional cosplayers will appear on-site to portray beloved characters from Silver Palace, including the Detective, Cinderella, Alf, Red Rose, Lorin, Argos, and more. Players will have the opportunity to interact with the cosplayers and capture memorable photos together.

gamescom Booth Location

The Silver Palace booth will be located at: Hall 6, Booth C021, Koelnmesse, Germany.

Anime NYC Booth Information

In addition, Silver Palace will also appear at Anime NYC, where the team has prepared a variety of activities for attendees. Players in New York will have the opportunity to experience the unique charm of Silver Palace firsthand.

Event Duration: August 20-23, 2026
Venue: Javits Convention Center (445 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001)
Booth: Booth 2011

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/silver-palace-announces-gamescom-2026-participation-details-as-global-pre-registrations-surpass-10-million-302854029.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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