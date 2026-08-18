Black Book Research: State of Medicaid Enterprise Technology 2026-2028 Identifies 14 Modeled Category Leaders Heading into the 2027 Implementation Cycle, Reports Black Book

National benchmark finds 82% of Medicaid technology buyers expect major procurement activity by 2028, with eligibility, enterprise data and interoperability investments outpacing claims-core replacement

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Black Book Research today announced the release of State of Medicaid Enterprise Technology 2026-2028, a 261-page national buyer-intelligence, market-opportunity and vendor-benchmark study developed for state Medicaid executives, Medicaid Enterprise Systems leaders, CIOs, enterprise architects, operations teams, managed-care organizations, procurement officials and the technology and services firms supporting them.

The report evaluates Medicaid modernization state-by-state as an interconnected portfolio encompassing modular MES, eligibility modernization, T-MSIS and encounter data, FHIR interoperability and electronic prior authorization, provider data, AI-governed program integrity, cloud platforms, procurement and systems-integrator performance, not as a single nationwide MMIS replacement event.

Black Book's central market finding is that the Medicaid enterprise is becoming a distributed public-service operating system in which eligibility, payment, provider identity, data, APIs, program integrity, access and beneficiary service must function as one accountable environment. In this market, leadership will be determined less by the number of modules a supplier offers and more by state control, implementation evidence, operational outcomes, interoperability and the ability to change or replace components without reconstructing the enterprise.

"Medicaid is no longer buying a single back-office system; it is operating a distributed public-service platform in which eligibility, provider identity, payment, managed-care encounters, prior authorization, program integrity and beneficiary access must work as one accountable service," said Doug Brown, founder of Black Book Research. "The leadership test heading into 2027 is whether states own the control plane: policy rules, data definitions, identities, interfaces, test assets, telemetry and transition evidence-so they can implement federal change without compounding vendor lock-in. The vendors that separate from the market will be those that reduce the cost and risk of policy change, prove their performance through production evidence and preserve both human accountability and future state choice-not those that simply offer the most modules."

Major Findings Reshape the Medicaid Technology Buying Agenda

Among the report's most consequential findings:

A broad procurement wave is underway. Eighty-two percent of the national benchmark expects at least one major procurement, recompetition, replacement or material contract amendment by the end of 2028. Eligibility, enrollment, renewal and evidence verification lead planned activity at 76%, followed by T-MSIS, encounter-data quality, enterprise data and analytics at 73%; FHIR interoperability and electronic prior authorization at 69%; provider enrollment and network accuracy at 65%; AI-enabled program integrity at 61%; and enterprise integration and orchestration at 58%. Claims and financial-core modernization ranks at 51%, confirming that the coming cycle is broader than fiscal-agent replacement.

Modularity frequently exists in name but not in operational reality. Only 9% describe module replaceability as proven through an actual completed replacement. Forty-three percent say replacement remains possible but high-cost or high-risk, while proprietary data models, undocumented rules, vendor-controlled middleware, incomplete test assets and concentrated institutional knowledge continue to recreate monolithic dependencies inside nominally modular environments.

Integration accountability has overtaken the claims engine as the principal operating risk. Seventy-one percent say multi-vendor integration risk now exceeds the operational risk associated with the claims engine itself. Seventy-four percent identify unclear ownership of cross-vendor failures as a major concern, while only 16% report full state visibility across the end-to-end transaction chain.

Readiness gaps remain substantial across eligibility, data, APIs and provider operations. Only 8% describe required eligibility-modernization capabilities as production-ready. Forty-eight percent of major data defects originate primarily in upstream operational systems, and only 14% report complete encounter reconciliation across payment, eligibility, provider and service data. Seventy-one percent report additional work before 2027 interoperability and prior-authorization capabilities are production-ready, while just 13% report an authoritative enterprise provider master capable of supporting enrollment, payment, directories, access oversight and program integrity.

AI adoption is advancing faster than governance. Medicaid organizations are expanding AI in claims-anomaly detection, document processing, investigation prioritization, identity and evidence matching, provider screening and administrative workflow. Yet only 12% report enterprise model governance in production, and only 7% would permit AI to execute an adverse eligibility, authorization, payment or provider action without human review.

Cloud resilience has improved faster than cloud economics. Fifty-eight percent have not demonstrated net operating savings from cloud migration, and only 24% can calculate technology cost at the product or transaction level. Systems-integrator performance presents a related concern: only 23% rate integrator performance as consistently strong, with schedule realism, cross-vendor defect ownership, risk escalation and knowledge transfer emerging as recurring weaknesses.

The report's 50-state opportunity analysis further finds that 42 of 50 states carry a High or Very High near-term acquisition signal, based on open competitions, announced transitions, active implementations or modernization programs. Sixteen states have at least one publicly identified open or response-window procurement in their profiles.

Modeled Medicaid Enterprise Technology Category Leaders

Black Book deliberately avoids forcing claims platforms, cloud infrastructure, systems integrators, specialist products and managed services into one artificial universal ranking. Instead, the report evaluates functionally comparable suppliers within 14 distinct markets using a common 18-KPI Medicaid performance framework with category-specific weighting.

Medicaid technology evaluation category 2026-2028 modeled leader Claims and financial core Gainwell Technologies Eligibility and enrollment Deloitte Enterprise integration and orchestration Deloitte HealthInteractive Data, T-MSIS and analytics SAS Provider data and management HHS Technology Group Interoperability and prior authorization Edifecs AI and program integrity SAS Cloud and platform modernization Amazon Web Services Cybersecurity and identity GDIT Pharmacy technology and services MedImpact Healthcare Systems Third-party liability Gainwell Technologies / HMS heritage Systems integration and PMO Deloitte IV&V and quality engineering CSG Government Solutions LTSS, EVV and care operations HHAeXchange / Sandata

Black Book emphasizes that these findings are category-specific, scenario-calibrated modeled respondent composites, not one overall Medicaid technology winner. Each designation reflects the directly experienced scope, category-specific KPI emphasis and production evidence expected for that work. Buyers are advised to validate the findings through current client references, implementation records, end-to-end testing, contract terms, staffing evidence, data rights and transition readiness.

Federal Rules Compress the Implementation Window

The report identifies federal policy and oversight requirements as primary drivers of the 2026-2028 market cycle. CMS-required standardized Medicaid Enterprise Systems templates became mandatory July 1, 2026, affecting APDs, operating reports, project-status reporting, procurement submissions and Streamlined Modular Certification artifacts.

CMS-0057-F also requires certain prior-authorization operating provisions in 2026, while impacted payers have primarily until January 1, 2027, to meet the rule's major FHIR API requirements. Black Book places those obligations alongside T-MSIS Version 4 work, eligibility-renewal and evidence-verification changes, provider-directory accuracy, managed-care access oversight, cybersecurity and expanded AI governance.

Because these programs depend on many of the same state teams, vendors, data sources, environments and governance bodies, Black Book advises buyers to manage them as one enterprise portfolio. Treating each deadline as an isolated project risks producing duplicate identities, inconsistent provider files, short-lived interfaces, fragmented security controls and another generation of technical debt.

National Buyer Methodology Includes Qualified MESC 2026 Participants

The national benchmark uses a scenario-calibrated buyer-side analytic sample of 684 qualified Medicaid technology, operations, procurement, managed-care and independent-oversight participants. Respondents were required to have direct experience in selection, implementation, testing, certification, operations, data management, managed-care oversight, procurement or independent review during the preceding 24 months. Results were weighted to limit overrepresentation by any state, organization type, role, program size or vendor relationship.

Black Book's respondent outreach included qualified pre-registered attendees of the 2026 Medicaid Enterprise Systems Conference (MESC 2026), being held August 17-20 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland. Conference registration by itself did not qualify an individual to rate a vendor: ratings based only on conference exposure, demonstrations, brand familiarity or third-party opinion were excluded from client-performance scoring. MESC 2026 is taking place in Portland this week at the Oregon Convention Center.

Report Availability

The complete State of Medicaid Enterprise Technology 2026-2028 report and a detailed description are available for industry stakeholder download at:

https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/state-of-medicaid-enterprise-technology-2026-2028

The 261-page ebook includes:

Market context and federal regulatory drivers

Research design, qualification standards and bias controls

National Medicaid buyer findings

Eighteen Medicaid-specific performance KPIs

Fourteen vendor, platform and services categories

A 13-workstream purchasing hierarchy

A 50-state Medicaid enterprise opportunity matrix and individual state profiles

The 2026-2028 market, operating-model and procurement outlook

Strategic recommendations for state Medicaid executives

An RFP, contracting and production-acceptance framework

The national survey instrument

Scoring, weighting and publication rules

A Medicaid technology glossary and supporting references

The report is intended to help state agencies and industry stakeholders prioritize acquisition opportunities, separate demonstrable modularity from architectural labeling, compare vendors within the correct competitive category, strengthen RFP and contract controls, and prepare for the compressed 2026-2028 implementation cycle.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research provides global, independent healthcare technology and services market intelligence developed from validated buyer, provider, payer and operator feedback. Its research evaluates suppliers using direct client experience, category-specific performance criteria, implementation evidence, operational outcomes, accountability and long-term value rather than marketing visibility or installed-base size.

2026 marks the 12th year Black Book has covered the unique operating, regulatory, procurement and technology needs of Medicaid enterprises and the software, platforms, infrastructure, managed services, systems integrators and specialist firms they use.

Media Contact: Research@BlackBookMarketResearch.com 1.800.863.7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/state-of-medicaid-enterprise-technology-2026-2028-identifies-14-model-1208733