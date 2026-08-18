India installed a record 27 GW of solar capacity in the first half 2026, up 50% year over year from the 18 GW added in H1 2025, according to Mercom India Research's Q2 and H1 2026 India Solar Market Update. Solar accounted for 76% of the 36 GW of new power capacity added during the period. According to the report, solar project commissioning in H1 2026 was driven by rising clean energy demand and developers accelerating project completion ahead of key policy changes. Many developers moved projects forward before the June 1 implementation of ALMM List-II for solar cells and the scheduled reduction ...

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