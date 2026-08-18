Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - NRED Intelligent Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NRED" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its consulting geologist's completion of a property-wide re-evaluation of historical airborne geophysical data relating to its Wilmac Copper-Gold Project (the "Project") located in British Columbia's Quesnel porphyry belt, approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine.

The re-evaluation integrates airborne magnetic, radiometric, and electromagnetic data with geochemistry, geological mapping, and historical drilling and subsequent ground geophysical data. The result is a single exploration framework designed to identify and rank the areas of Wilmac considered most prospective for detailed follow-up.

Key Results

23 potassium-enrichment anomalies identified through radiometric reprocessing;

18 coincident magnetic and topographic lineaments retained as potential structural corridors;

magnetic sources interpreted at exploration-relevant depths beneath the principal target areas;

a major northwest-southeast structural and magnetic trend extending across the property;

multiple areas where intrusive margins, structural features, geochemistry and geophysical responses overlap; and

elimination of a previously proposed magnetic alteration halo that was not supported by the updated analysis.

Brian Goss, NRED's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We now have a property-wide framework that allows us to compare the Wilmac, Lamont, and Trojan-Condor regions of the Wilmac Project using multiple independent datasets. Just as importantly, we have eliminated interpretations that are not supported by the newer analysis. This gives us a much more targeted approach to spending future exploration dollars on the most prospective areas."

23 Potassium Anomalies Identified

Reprocessing of historical radiometric data identified 23 potassium-enrichment polygons after potassium values were normalized against thorium, and interpretation was focused principally on Nicola Group volcanic rocks. Potassium enrichment can occur in alteration associated with porphyry systems, but it can also result from normal geological processes. For this reason, NRED considers these anomalies most significant where they overlap with other exploration evidence, including mapped intrusions, chargeability responses, copper geochemistry and favourable structural settings. Areas associated with Princeton Group cover rocks are treated cautiously because the underlying geology can produce responses that resemble alteration signatures.

18 Candidate Structural Corridors

Airborne magnetic data define a strong northwest-southeast geological grain across the Project, including an approximately 137° to 140° trending corridor interpreted as a faulted sliver correlated with the Tulameen Mafic-Ultramafic Complex. Additional north-northeast and east-west breaks intersect this dominant trend.

The Company has retained 18 coincident magnetic and topographic lineaments as candidate structural corridors for further investigation. These structures are important exploration targets because faults, fractures and intrusive contacts can provide pathways for hydrothermal fluids in porphyry systems. However, magnetic gradients may also represent geological contacts, and the Company does not consider these features confirmed faults until supported by additional field evidence.

Magnetic Sources Identified at Exploration-Relevant Depths

Euler deconvolution of the magnetic data identifies interpreted magnetic sources beneath the Company's principal Wilmac, Lamont and Trojan-Condor target areas. The analysis indicates that the three areas have different source-depth characteristics. Wilmac and Lamont generally contain shallower interpreted magnetic-source populations, while Trojan-Condor contains deeper and more model-dependent solutions.

These results represent calculated depths to magnetic sources and should not be interpreted as direct measurements of buried intrusive contacts.

Airborne Resistivity Sharpens Target Areas

The six-frequency airborne apparent-resistivity data help define geological contacts and shallow conductive trends across the Project.

Moderately conductive zones identified during the review will be evaluated as possible indicators of alteration, clay, graphite, water-bearing structures or geological contacts. The Company does not interpret conductivity alone as evidence of sulphide mineralization.

Stronger Model by Eliminating Unsupported Interpretation

NRED also reviewed magnetic-vector-inversion products because they are less sensitive to remanent magnetization than conventional reduction-to-pole magnetic products. A previously proposed diffuse magnetic alteration halo did not persist in these more remanence-robust products. As a result, NRED has removed the proposed halo from its targeting model.

This is an important part of the Company's approach: interpretations that are not supported by improved analysis are eliminated rather than carried forward. The magnetic data will instead be used primarily to define intrusive geometry, geological contacts and potential structural corridors.

A Three-Stage Targeting Strategy

NRED will use the new property-wide framework to rank exploration targets through three primary stages:

Identify Intrusive Architecture and Structure - Map potential intrusive bodies, margins, contacts and candidate structural corridors; Identify Supporting Exploration Signatures - Look for coincident potassium enrichment, resistivity responses, chargeability and copper geochemistry; and Require Target-Scale Confirmation - Prioritize areas supported by ground geophysics, geological mapping, surface sampling and/or historical drilling before advancing toward drilling.

No single airborne anomaly is considered sufficient to define a drill target. Instead, NRED's strategy is to prioritize areas where multiple independent datasets point toward the same target.

Property-Wide Framework Connects Wilmac, Lamont, and Trojan-Condor Regions

The new framework provides NRED with a consistent method for evaluating the three principal exploration areas while recognizing the geological differences between them.

The Company cautions that chargeability values from different ground surveys are relative to their individual grids and cannot be directly converted into copper grades or compared as absolute measurements between separate surveys.

The 2008 airborne survey was originally completed for a previous operator. NRED's Qualified Person has reviewed the original survey documentation and considers the data suitable for the screening and interpretive purposes described in this release.

Next Steps

complete coverage of the northern Wilmac and Lamont areas;

prioritize ground gravity and electromagnetic work at Wilmac;

field-check the 18 candidate structural corridors and 23 potassium anomalies;

further evaluate areas where multiple independent exploration datasets overlap; and

support a revised drill test at Trojan-Condor, which the Company expects to describe in a subsequent technical update.

The Company's objective is straightforward: progressively narrow a large property-wide dataset into a smaller number of high-priority targets supported by multiple independent lines of geological and geophysical evidence.

Standstill Agreement with EyeX LLC

Further to its news release dated July 13, 2026, the Company announces that the term of its Standstill Agreement with EyeX LLC, a Florida corporation, has expired. The agreement provided that the parties would conduct mutual due diligence regarding each other's business affairs with a view to NRED acquiring an interest in EyeX LLC's artificial intelligence surveillance technology upon acceptable terms. During this standstill term, EyeX LLC agreed not seek or entertain any third party offers to acquire an interest in its technology.

The parties will continue to conduct mutual due diligence despite the termination of the standstill agreement. NRED does not have an agreement to acquire any interest in EyeX or its technology, and there is no assurance that any such agreement will be reached.

Resignation of Katie Zacharia

The Company further announces that Katie Zacharia has resigned as a member of its advisory board. NRED wishes Ms. Zacharia the best in her future endeavors.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release, including the geological interpretations described herein, has been reviewed and approved by Rick Walker, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Walker is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101. The interpretations described above are conceptual and rely in part on historical, third-party data that the Company has not independently verified. No mineral resources or mineral reserves have been identified on the Project.

About NRED Intelligent Mining Inc.

NRED Intelligent Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia, leveraging an artificial intelligence-enhanced geospatial technology platform that it developed to identify and evaluate prospective mineral properties. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 16,078 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization, alteration or grades on adjacent, similar or analogous properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such properties.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data, which were used to identify the 23 potassium anomalies and the 18 structural Corridors on the Wilmac Project; the possible inference that these anomalies and structural corridors suggest that the Wilmac Project may potentially host mineralized zones; the completion of additional analysis of past results and the completion of anticipated exploration on the Wilmac Project in the future; and the Company's intention and ability to satisfy the cash payment, share issuance and exploration expenditure milestones required to exercise the option agreements respecting the Wilmac Project.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation: the accuracy of current geological interpretations, including the identified anomalies and structural corridors described in this news release; the accuracy and completeness of the third-party historical data on which the interpretation rests; the availability of adequate funding to complete the proposed exploration; the ability of the Company's geophysical contractors and geological consultants to complete contemplated exploration on schedule; favourable weather, terrain and field conditions; access to the Project area; the availability of qualified personnel; the receipt of all necessary permits and authorizations for planned exploration; and the continued cooperation of the optionors under the terms of the relevant option agreements.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the interpretations described are not ultimately accurate; additional exploration and drilling do not support the interpretation described; the continued availability of capital and financing; the ability to satisfy option earn-in requirements on the timelines contemplated; risks inherent in mineral exploration; adverse weather or terrain conditions; tenure grant, renewal and permitting outcomes, including under British Columbia's revised mineral tenure system; Indigenous and community consultation requirements; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to retain key personnel and contractors; litigation; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310179

Source: NRED Intelligent Mining Inc.