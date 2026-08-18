Vancouver, British Columbia and Helsinki, Finland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Geomorphic AI ("Geomorphic" or the "Company"), an AI-driven minerals prospect generator, is pleased to announce that it is offering its Ritakallionmaa Gold Project ("Rita" or the "Project") in southwest Finland for joint venture.

Rita is a drill-tested orogenic gold system located in the Huittinen gold district of Satakunta, adjacent to the producing Jokisivu gold mine. Geomorphic has assembled a comprehensive historical data package and identified drill targets for follow-up exploration. The Company is now seeking an operating partner to advance the Project.

The Project covers approximately 11,442 hectares held through two contiguous mineral reservations by the Company's subsidiary, Geomorphic AI Finland Oy. The land package covers two historically drilled gold occurrences: the Ritakallio gold core and the Palokallio satellite. Together, the two areas were tested by 54 historic diamond drill holes totaling approximately 4,570 metres, completed by the Geological Survey of Finland ("GTK") and industry operators between 2004 and 2010. Both occurrences are shear-hosted gold systems associated with mafic intrusive rocks and are considered by GTK to form part of the same metallogenic setting as the nearby Jokisivu gold mine.

Importantly, historic drilling has tested the Project only at shallow depths. No hole has tested the system below approximately 85 metres vertical depth, with the deepest historic hole reaching 121 metres downhole. Gold mineralisation remains present at the bottom of several of the stronger historic drill holes, leaving the system open for follow-up exploration at depth.

Geomorphic AI VP of Business Development, Jeff Phillips said, "Rita is the classic Geomorphic package - a drilled, high-grade gold system on the doorstep of the producing Jokisivu mine. We have compiled the full historic record into a drill-target package covering 54 holes and 27 composite intercepts, including 8.60 meters at 7.18 g/t gold, with 1.10 meters at 49.80 g/t. Yet no hole has tested the system below about 85 metres vertical depth. That leaves a very clear question for the next operator: what happens when you drill this system deeper? It is exactly the kind of opportunity we generate for partners, and we are now looking for an operator to take that next step."

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Drilled, and adjacent to production: 54 historic diamond drill holes for approximately 4,570 meters - 30 holes for approximately 2,600 meters at Ritakallio and 18 holes for approximately 1,540 meters at Palokallio. The remaining six holes, at Kellarisuo, tested a magnetic anomaly that GTK reported to be sulfide schist; 256 samples were assayed and no gold or other valuable metals were found. The reservation boundary lies approximately 760 meters from the nearest Jokisivu mining area.

54 historic diamond drill holes for approximately 4,570 meters - 30 holes for approximately 2,600 meters at Ritakallio and 18 holes for approximately 1,540 meters at Palokallio. The remaining six holes, at Kellarisuo, tested a magnetic anomaly that GTK reported to be sulfide schist; 256 samples were assayed and no gold or other valuable metals were found. The reservation boundary lies approximately 760 meters from the nearest Jokisivu mining area. High-grade gold intercepts: Ritakallio hole HU/RK-12 returned 8.60 m @ 7.18 g/t Au, including 1.10 m @ 49.80 g/t, and Palokallio hole R329 returned 4.75 m @ 9.10 g/t Au, including 2.65 m @ 16.05 g/t - two of 27 composite intercepts compiled by the Company from the historic assay record.

Ritakallio hole HU/RK-12 returned 8.60 m @ 7.18 g/t Au, including 1.10 m @ 49.80 g/t, and Palokallio hole R329 returned 4.75 m @ 9.10 g/t Au, including 2.65 m @ 16.05 g/t - two of 27 composite intercepts compiled by the Company from the historic assay record. Open at depth: no hole has tested the system below approximately 85 meters vertical depth. Ritakallio hole HU/RK-21 returned 0.50 m @ 11.40 g/t Au from 97.60 meters, 2.00 meters above the end of the hole, and Palokallio hole R327 returned 4.90 m @ 3.97 g/t Au ending 5.6 meters above the end of that hole. Gold at the neighboring Jokisivu mine is reported to between 480 and 710 meters vertical depth.

no hole has tested the system below approximately 85 meters vertical depth. Ritakallio hole HU/RK-21 returned 0.50 m @ 11.40 g/t Au from 97.60 meters, 2.00 meters above the end of the hole, and Palokallio hole R327 returned 4.90 m @ 3.97 g/t Au ending 5.6 meters above the end of that hole. Gold at the neighboring Jokisivu mine is reported to between 480 and 710 meters vertical depth. A four-deposit gold district: the Project sits among four drill-confirmed orogenic gold occurrences that GTK groups as a single metallogenic family - Jokisivu, Ritakallio, Palokallio and Uunimäki (Grönholm & Kärkkäinen, 2012) - spanning 15.3 kilometers east to west. The Company's 11,442 hectares of reservations cover Ritakallio and Palokallio, with zero overlap with the neighboring mine's tenure.

the Project sits among four drill-confirmed orogenic gold occurrences that GTK groups as a single metallogenic family - Jokisivu, Ritakallio, Palokallio and Uunimäki (Grönholm & Kärkkäinen, 2012) - spanning 15.3 kilometers east to west. The Company's 11,442 hectares of reservations cover Ritakallio and Palokallio, with zero overlap with the neighboring mine's tenure. Untested ground across the package: reprocessed regional aeromagnetic data define a continuous east-west to west-northwest magnetic corridor linking the two drilled centers, and the 8.5 kilometer trend between them has never been tested for the shear-hosted gold that both centers carry; the only drilling on it is the six Kellarisuo holes, 1.4 kilometers from Palokallio, which tested a separate magnetic and geochemical anomaly and bottomed above approximately 55 meters vertical depth. At Korvenmaa, GTK mapped a gold-in-till anomaly on the southeast continuation of Ritakallio - 22 ppb Au, the 98.7th percentile of 34,815 national till samples - alongside arsenopyrite-bearing boulders; it has never been drilled.

reprocessed regional aeromagnetic data define a continuous east-west to west-northwest magnetic corridor linking the two drilled centers, and the 8.5 kilometer trend between them has never been tested for the shear-hosted gold that both centers carry; the only drilling on it is the six Kellarisuo holes, 1.4 kilometers from Palokallio, which tested a separate magnetic and geochemical anomaly and bottomed above approximately 55 meters vertical depth. At Korvenmaa, GTK mapped a gold-in-till anomaly on the southeast continuation of Ritakallio - 22 ppb Au, the 98.7th percentile of 34,815 national till samples - alongside arsenopyrite-bearing boulders; it has never been drilled. Location and infrastructure: southwest Finland, road-accessible with grid power, in an established gold mining district with an experienced regional workforce and service base.

Figure 1. Ritakallionmaa (Rita) Gold Project - location, tenure and historic drilling, Huittinen, southwest Finland.

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Joint-Venture Opportunity

Geomorphic has assembled a complete data package over a drilled, high-grade gold system with a producing mine in the same district: compiled historic drilling and assays, 27 composite intercepts, a three-dimensional model of the Ritakallio core, reprocessed regional magnetics, and structural targeting that defines the untested depth extension beneath both drilled centers. The historic drilling defined the near-surface tenor but did not follow the structure below about 85 meters vertical. The Company is seeking a joint-venture or earn-in partner to drill that depth extension, together with the untested trend between the two centers and the till targets across the wider package. Geomorphic contributes the ground, data and targeting; the incoming partner funds and operates the exploration.

For joint-venture and partnership inquiries, please contact:

About Geomorphic AI

Geomorphic AI is a prospect generator. Using systematic, data-driven screening of geological databases and historic datasets, the Company identifies overlooked mineral systems in Tier-1 jurisdictions, secures the ground, and compiles drill-ready data packages. Geomorphic then advances these projects through joint ventures, earn-in agreements and other partnerships with operating companies that fund and execute exploration, while Geomorphic retains a continuing interest. The Company's role is to generate and package quality targets - not to fund or operate drilling itself.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

The historic drill intercepts reported in this release are taken from government and operator assessment reports filed with the Geological Survey of Finland and Tukes and have not been independently verified by the Company. No Qualified Person has completed sufficient work to verify or classify them. All reported widths are downhole lengths; true widths are unknown. Of the 54 historic collars, 51 lie within the registered reservation boundaries; three Ritakallio collars (HU/RK-16, HU/RK-17 and HU/RK-18) lie between 18.9 and 43.6 meters outside them, in ground excluded from the reservations. Composite intercepts were calculated by the Company using a 0.5 g/t Au edge cut-off, a maximum of 3 meters of internal dilution and a 1.2 g/t Au minimum composite grade, selecting the widest interval meeting those parameters, length-weighted. Selective high-grade intervals are not representative of average grade: the 8.60 m @ 7.18 g/t Au intercept in HU/RK-12 includes a single 1.10 m sample grading 49.80 g/t Au, which supplies approximately 89% of the contained gold in that interval, and the remaining 7.50 meters averages 0.93 g/t Au. No current Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve exists for the Project, none is implied, no tonnage or grade target is stated, and no economic assessment has been made. Geophysical and geochemical anomalies described in this release are undrilled targets and are not defined mineralized bodies. The regional aeromagnetic interpretation referred to in this release is derived from a 500 meter grid and maps geological architecture only; it does not identify mineralization, and no continuous mineralized structure between Ritakallio and Palokallio has been demonstrated. Production, resource and depth figures for the Jokisivu mine and other deposits are third-party disclosures relating to properties in which the Company holds no interest and are not indicative of results at Ritakallionmaa. The Company's reservations are VA2026:0029 Ritakallionmaa (2,526 hectares) and VA2026:0038 Ritakallionmaa 2 (8,916 hectares). A Finnish mineral reservation (varaus) confers the exclusive priority right to apply for an exploration permit (malminetsintälupa) over the area and blocks competing reservations; it is not itself an exploration or mining right and does not entitle the holder to carry out exploration, excavation or extraction. Particular field activities may require additional environmental and access approvals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on historical data.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, including permit and reservation timing, re-assay and drilling results, the interpretation of historical data, the relevance of nearby deposits as analogs, commodity prices, and exploration outcomes. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release.

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Source: Geomorphic AI