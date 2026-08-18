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ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Imagene AI Joins Proscia Ready Partner Alliance to Advance AI-Powered IHC Companion Diagnostics Development

Integration with Proscia's Concentriq platform will facilitate pharma companies, diagnostic assay and platform providers, and CROs in operationalizing companion diagnostic programs

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Imagene AI, a leader in AI-powered precision oncology, today announced that it has joined the Proscia Ready partner alliance. Imagene AI is collaborating with Proscia to integrate its advanced H&E tools and immunohistochemistry (IHC) image-analysis capabilities with Proscia's Concentriq platform. The integration will support the use of H&E-based patient screening tools to inform molecular testing, as well as AI-powered image analysis for the development of IHC-based companion diagnostic programs.

The collaboration will provide organizations across the companion diagnostic ecosystem, including pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic assay and platform providers, and contract research organizations (CROs), with a seamless approach to developing and operationalizing IHC-based companion diagnostics programs.

By making Imagene AI's quantitative image-analysis capabilities accessible to Proscia's customers, organizations will be able to incorporate AI-powered workflows while benefiting from centralized image and data management. The integration is intended to streamline collaboration, reduce workflow fragmentation, support more consistent execution across research, clinical development, validation, and deployment environments, while also enabling future collaborations between Imagene and Proscia.

For pharma sponsors, the collaboration will provide a scalable foundation for incorporating advanced quantitative pathology into biomarker strategies and clinical development programs. Diagnostic assay and platform providers will be able to complement established tissue-diagnostic capabilities with AI-powered image analysis. CROs will be able to incorporate Imagene AI's capabilities into the global laboratory workflows they support.

Imagene AI's IHC capabilities apply advanced AI image analysis to quantify biomarker expression and spatial characteristics that may be difficult to capture through conventional scoring. These capabilities include high-definition cell and sub-cellular segmentation, AI tools that identify meaningful feature combinations that differentiate clinical populations, options for continuous and advanced spatial scoring, as well as unique stratification tools for analysis of patient populations.

Imagene AI partners with biopharma organizations across biomarker strategy, quantitative AI assay development, validation planning, regulatory strategy, and deployment readiness. Making these capabilities accessible to Concentriq's users can create a more streamlined path for translating exploratory biomarker insights into quantitative assays that may ultimately support companion diagnostic development.

"Developing a companion diagnostic requires pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic providers, and CROs to operate as one connected ecosystem," said Michael Hreczuck, SVP of Business Development at Imagene AI. "By joining Proscia Ready, we are making it easier to integrate advanced AI image analysis into established pathology workflows and scale IHC companion diagnostic programs from biomarker strategy through clinical development and deployment."

Proscia's Concentriq platform is used by 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and leading CROs across drug discovery, clinical development, and companion diagnostic development. It provides a GxP environment for building and validating algorithms, which teams can then deploy at scale across global trials on the same platform. As Concentriq is also used by diagnostic laboratories managing millions of patient cases each year, it can help carry validated diagnostics from approval to broad clinical adoption.

"Companion diagnostic development depends on bringing specialized expertise and technology together," said Stephan Fromme, Head of Business Development at Proscia. "Imagene AI expands the advanced quantitative image analysis and deep precision-oncology capabilities available through Proscia Ready. Together, we can help more pharmaceutical companies and their diagnostic and laboratory partners efficiently operationalize AI-powered IHC workflows, from biomarker strategy to clinical impact."

Proscia Ready is an alliance of solution providers helping diagnostic laboratories and life sciences organizations scale digital pathology with confidence. The alliance combines interoperable technologies, coordinated customer support, and a shared vision for continued innovation, helping organizations reduce the complexity of implementing and managing solutions from multiple vendors.

About Imagene AI
Imagene AI delivers precision Oncology Intelligence through robust multimodal foundation models and proprietary real-world data, accelerating biomarker discovery, patient stratification, response prediction, and companion diagnostic development. From H&E-based molecular profiling to AI-IHC companion diagnostics, Imagene AI develops AI-powered pathology assays that translate biological insight into patient selection and diagnostic strategies. LungOI, the first AI-based NSCLC multi-gene biomarker panel to receive a PLA code and CMS payment rate, was developed, validated, and deployed across multiple centers and laboratories globally. We collaborate with leading biopharma organizations to advance biomarker-driven programs from discovery through clinical development and deployment.

For more information, visit imagene-ai.com

Contact Information

Avital Rabani
Head of Corporate Marketing
Imagene AI
media@imagene-ai.com

SOURCE: Imagene AI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/imagene-ai-joins-proscia-ready-partner-alliance-to-advance-ai-powered-ihc-companion-d-1207986

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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