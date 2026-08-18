Brean Capital, LLC: Brean Capital Welcomes Mat Parker as Managing Director and Head of Financial Institutions Group Sales

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Brean Capital is pleased to announce the appointment of Mat Parker as Managing Director and Head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Sales, a strategic addition that further strengthens the firm's growing platform and commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients.

Parker brings more than two decades of leadership experience across institutional sales, fixed income markets, capital markets operations, and business development. Throughout his career, he has built a strong track record of driving growth, developing high-performing teams, strengthening client relationships, and leading organizations through periods of significant growth and transformation.

At FHN Financial, Parker served as Head of Depository Sales and Director of Institutional Sales Training. In those roles, he oversaw the firm's sales efforts for depository clients and developed training programs designed to enhance sales performance and client engagement. He also played a leadership role in the integration of the fixed income business of Spear, Leeds & Kellogg following its acquisition by FHN Financial from Goldman Sachs.

He subsequently joined Raymond James as Head of Fixed Income Sales, where he spent more than a decade managing and expanding relationships across a broad institutional client base, including depositories, asset managers, insurance companies, hedge funds, pension funds, and endowments. During his tenure, Parker helped foster a culture of collaboration and accountability, improve operating efficiency, and support the successful integration of Morgan Keegan.

Most recently, Parker served as Chief Operating Officer of Capital Markets at Hilltop Securities, where he oversaw key aspects of the capital markets platform, including strategy, infrastructure, and supervision. He also led sales expansion initiatives designed to strengthen the firm's market position and support continued growth.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Parker has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to community leadership through board service with organizations including the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art and the Goodwill Boys & Girls Club.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mat Parker to the Brean Capital family," said Rob Fine, CEO of Brean Capital. "Mat is a proven leader with deep industry expertise and a strong track record of building high-performing teams and lasting client relationships. His breadth of experience across some of the most respected institutions in financial services makes him an outstanding addition to our growing platform. As we continue to invest in our people and capabilities, Mat will focus on scaling our FIG sales organization, strengthening collaboration across the platform, integrating the investment banking team Brean recently acquired from Janney Montgomery Scott, and helping shape the strategic direction of Brean's Financial Institutions Group."

Parker added, "I am excited to join the Brean Capital team and look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth and success. Brean has tremendous momentum, and the investments the firm is making in its platform, its people, and the resources available to clients made this an compelling opportunity. I am eager to bring my experience to Brean and to work alongside the team as we build the next chapter of the Financial Institutions Group."

About Brean Capital, LLC

Brean Capital, LLC is a leading independent investment bank with over 50 years of experience in delivering high-quality investment ideas and advisory services to institutional investors and corporate clients. The Firm's offerings include fixed income strategy, corporate finance, and investment banking advisory services. Brean Capital's fixed income division provides sales, trading, and banking services across a broad range of securities, including mortgage- and asset-backed, US Treasury, government agency securities, structured products, loans, corporate bonds, and municipal securities. The Firm's investment banking division specializes in capital raising, private placements, securities underwriting, and M&A advisory services. For more information, please visit: www.breancapital.com.

Interested to learn more, contact the team below:

Mat Parker

Managing Director,

Head of Financial Institutions Group Sales

(212) 655-1133

MParker@breancapital.com

SOURCE: Brean Capital, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/brean-capital-welcomes-mat-parker-as-managing-director-and-head-of-f-1208433