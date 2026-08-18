McAlester, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) ("Lelantos" or the "Company"), the parent company of Airtopia Adventure Parks, today announced the launch of its completely redesigned corporate website, lelantosholdings.io. The new platform reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder transparency and is designed to give current and prospective investors easier, more comprehensive access to the information they need to evaluate Lelantos' business, strategy, and growth trajectory.

The redesign represents a ground-up rebuild of the Company's digital presence, replacing a legacy site with a modern, investor-centric platform built specifically to support informed decision-making across the Company's growing shareholder base.

Key enhancements include:

A dedicated Investor Relations hub consolidating SEC and OTC Markets filings, press releases, corporate presentations, and shareholder communications in a single, easy-to-navigate location

Expanded corporate disclosure , including deeper detail on Lelantos' business segments, leadership team, and strategic milestones across its Airtopia Adventure Parks portfolio

Improved site architecture and mobile responsiveness , ensuring shareholders, analysts, and prospective investors can access company information quickly from any device

Real-time news integration , surfacing the Company's latest announcements and developments as they are published

Clearer pathways to shareholder resources, including transfer agent information and direct investor relations contacts

"Transparency with our shareholders isn't optional - it's foundational to how we operate," said Felix Waller, CEO of Lelantos Holdings. "This new website gives our investors a far more complete and accessible window into the business we're building. As Lelantos and Airtopia Adventure Parks continue to scale, our shareholders deserve a platform that keeps pace with that growth and gives them the information they need, when they need it."

The launch of the redesigned site comes as Lelantos continues to expand its Airtopia Adventure Parks footprint and execute on its broader growth strategy. The Company views the enhanced platform as a foundational piece of its investor relations infrastructure going forward, with additional content and functionality expected to be added as the business continues to grow.

Shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to visit www.lelantosholdings.io to explore the new site.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) is the parent company of Airtopia Adventure Parks. The Company is focused on the development and operation of family entertainment destinations across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Lelantos Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310217

Source: Lelantos Holdings Inc.