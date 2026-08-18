Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") is pleased to announce the promotion of key technical personnel to management positions as we continue to grow and solidify our team. The appointments include David Copeland as Vice President, Exploration and Tanya Tettelaar as Chief Geologist.

"We are thrilled to welcome David and Tanya into their new roles with the Company. Both Tanya and David are highly accomplished professional geologists that bring a track record of discovery and advancement of gold and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. We look forward to David and Tanya continuing to lead our energetic and talented team of geologists as we look to accelerate Magna Terra's business plan of identifying and advancing early-stage discovery and growth opportunities, across our broad project portfolio. Our exploration team is busy advancing exploration activities across our portfolio of 100%-owned/controlled projects in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, with specific focus on the Humber, Rocky Brook and Prospect Or's Dream projects. Meanwhile, our Great Northern and Luna Roja projects, which are under option to Gold Hunter Resources and Lunex Metals Corp., respectively, are currently being advanced through significant drill programs, providing further discovery upside to Magna Terra shareholders."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Management Appointments

Mr. David Copeland, M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, is a Professional Geologist with 30 years of experience in grassroots gold and base metal exploration, development, and mining projects in North America and Australia, with a focus on Eastern Canada. He has held roles as Exploration Manager and Chief Geologist for several junior exploration and mining companies such as Rubicon Minerals, Paragon Minerals, Coastal Gold, and Signal Gold Inc. (formerly Anaconda Mining Inc.) and most recently Senior Director of Exploration and Project Evaluation for NexGold Mining Corp. Mr. Copeland has B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in Earth Sciences from the University of New Brunswick with a specialization in structural geology.

Ms. Tanya Tettelaar, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a Professional Geologist with over 20 years experience in uranium and gold exploration as well as development projects with a particular focus on orogenic gold deposits in Newfoundland and Labrador. Ms. Tettelaar has previously worked as Project Manager and Exploration Manager for Signal Gold Inc, (formerly Anaconda Mining) and Marathon Gold where she was instrumental in the growth and advancement of the Valentine Gold Project, that is now a key producing gold mine for Equinox Gold. Ms. Tettelaar obtained an Earth Science B.Sc. degree from Carleton University and Earth Science M.Sc. degree from Memorial University.

While at Signal Gold Inc. (now NexGold Mining Corp.), both Dave and Tanya were part of the team that was instrumental in the evaluation and acquisition of the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, and subsequently advancing it through systematic exploration to its current measured and indicated resources of 2.58 million ounces (21.6 million tonnes at 3.72 g/t gold) and inferred resources of 484,000 ounces (3.18 million tonnes at 4.73 g/t gold) (please refer to the Anaconda Mining news release dated December 16, 2021). The Goldboro Project is fully permitted, going through a second feasibility study and awaiting a development decision that may ultimately result in it becoming the next gold mine built in Atlantic Canada, providing significant economic benefit to the province of Nova Scotia, and its surrounding local and indigenous communities.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration and "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; the recently acquired Prospect Or's Dream Gold Project, and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $10.075 million over a 4-year period, and currently holds an approximate 19% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Lunex Metals Corp (formerly Andean Metals Corp.) for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with National Instrument 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310174

Source: Magna Terra Minerals Inc.