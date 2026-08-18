Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has allocated 2,135 MW of PV capacity in the nation's latest tender for utility-scale solar. It assigned the capacity across 261 bids. The new allocations exceed the capacity that the Bundesnetzagentur initially planned to hand out. The tender was oversubscribed, with 401 project proposals totaling 3.17 GW. The average price came in at €0.0479 ($0.055)/kWh, with final prices ranging from €0.0438/kWh to €0.0497/kWh. From a regional perspective, the largest volume awarded was in Bavaria (429 MW), followed by Baden-Württemberg (266 MW), and Lower ...

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