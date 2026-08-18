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PR Newswire
18.08.2026 14:06 Uhr
176 Leser
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THE NUMBERS ARE IN: FAMILIES ARE THE FUTURE OF VR, AND ZERO LATENCY VR'S JUMANJI: THE LOST LEVELS WILL BE READY FOR THEM

New research across five markets confirms the shift in who's showing up, and why, with the family-friendly Jumanji experience launching in immersive VR later this year

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Latency VR, the world's largest and most innovative immersive VR network, has a date, a destination, and a challenge for you: step into the world of Jumanji: The Lost Levels on December 4, 2026. The experience, built in collaboration with Sony Pictures, will be live at Zero Latency VR locations worldwide, and new research shows just how well-timed it is.

A survey* of 2,386 adults across Australia, the US, Canada, France, and Spain shows that location-based VR has quietly become a family occasion. Today, 44% of respondents describe Zero Latency as "suitable for families", a brand that was once almost entirely associated with young adults and friend groups. 60% of people now visit location-based entertainment with family. The biggest single group of Zero Latency visitors is aged 35-44: people who saw the original Jumanji in cinemas as kids, and watched the reboots with their own children.

By the numbers:

  • 92.8% of respondents are interested in VR experiences
  • 62.9% of Zero Latency visitors would book for a family activity
  • 45.8% of all visitors are aged 35-44
  • 60% visit with family; 72.8% with friends

"What this research tells us is that people want something they can truly do together as a social experience," said Tim Ruse, Chief Executive Officer, Zero Latency VR. "For a long time, VR was seen as a novelty, something you tried once to see what it was like. Now, families are our biggest audience, and what they're looking for is something that gets everyone off the couch, into the same room, and then talking about it on the way home. That's exactly why Jumanji: The Lost Levels will be the perfect immersive VR adventure, and the data backs that up."

The experience, Zero Latency's first fully hand-tracked title, opens worldwide on December 4, 2026. For the first time, there are no controllers to pick up, no buttons to learn, and no peripherals standing between you and the world you're stepping into. Players reach out, grab, throw, push, and interact using nothing but their actual hands, making Jumanji: The Lost Levels the most instinctive and accessible experience Zero Latency has ever built.

For families, especially, that matters: there's no learning curve, no explaining the controls to someone who's never played a game in their life. You just reach out and play. The jungle is waiting. Bring someone worth saving.

*Source: Zero Latency VR Brand Research, June 2026 (n=2,386 adults across Australia, the US, Canada, France, and Spain)

ABOUT ZERO LATENCY VR:

Zero Latency VR is the global pioneer in immersive entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in location-based experiences. As the largest free-roam VR network on the planet, with 150+ cutting-edge venues across 30 countries, Zero Latency is where thrill-seekers come to live out their wildest fantasies.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Instagram and TikTok: @zerolatencyvr
LinkedIn: Zero Latency VR

Press Contact:

Luke Mitchell
PR & Communications Manager
+61 (0) 413614412
luke.mitchell@zerolatencyvr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-numbers-are-in-families-are-the-future-of-vr-and-zero-latency-vrs-jumanji-the-lost-levels-will-be-ready-for-them-302852613.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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