Veriff named to CNBC and Statista's World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 list

Veriff recognized in the Regtech category of the fourth edition of the global ranking, produced by CNBC in partnership with market research firm Statista.

New York, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, the global AI-native identity platform helping businesses build trust online, has been named to the CNBC "World's Top Fintech Companies 2026" list. Produced in partnership with market research firm Statista, the list is now in its fourth edition and recognizes 500 leading companies across eight fintech market segments worldwide. Veriff was recognized in the Regtech category.

Regtech is a new standalone category on the list this year, reflecting the growing role of companies that help other businesses meet their regulatory obligations across reporting, compliance, identity verification, and anti-money-laundering monitoring. Its emergence as its own segment points to a maturing fintech ecosystem, with more fintech companies prioritizing compliance and risk management, particularly as AI reshapes the industry.

Companies on the list were evaluated using an aggregated scoring model built on general and segment-specific KPIs, drawing on desk research from publicly available sources alongside company self-reports submitted through an open application process.

"Regtech showing up as its own category on this list says a lot about where things are heading. Compliance and fraud used to be back-office problems, but now they decide whether a business can grow. AI has made it much cheaper to impersonate someone, and businesses still need to know who's on the other end. That's what our team works on every day, and it's great to see the recognition by CNBC and Statista," said Kaarel Kotkas, Founder and CEO of Veriff.

Veriff provides AI-powered identity and biometric verification, fraud prevention, and compliance solutions to businesses across 230+ countries and territories. The company's platform is used by enterprises to verify customer identities, detect and prevent fraud, and meet regulatory obligations including KYC, AML, and KYB requirements.

For more information on the full ranking, visit The world's top fintech companies 2026.

About Veriff

Veriff is a global AI-native identity platform that helps organizations build trust online. Leading companies across financial services, marketplaces, mobility, gig economy, and other digital sectors rely on Veriff's technology to stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally.

Veriff's trust infrastructure supports the full customer journey, from verification to ongoing authentication and fraud prevention, with the least friction for honest people. Built for global scale, Veriff helps businesses expand across borders without the complexity of managing identity verification, compliance, and fraud in multiple markets - creating a single source of truth for trusted identities.

Veriff press@veriff.com