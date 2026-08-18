San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Design and development studio ANML has been named the No. 1 creative agency in DesignRush's 2026 rankings.





DesignRush's badge recognizing ANML's 2026 creative agency ranking | Source: DesignRush

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Industry reputation, client testimonials, and portfolio strength are what DesignRush weighs when it ranks agencies. ANML's senior-led model is what put the studio ahead on that scale.

Senior staff stay on a project from strategy through launch, cutting down on handoffs between strategy, design, and execution.

"Bigger shops carry more handoffs, and handoffs are usually where things slip," said ANML Founder and Head of Creative Doug Hughmanick.

On ANML's Meltwater site relaunch, that approach drove a 73% increase in LLM citations.

AI has changed what clients expect from a creative partner. Fewer want to split the work between one vendor for design and another for the technology behind it.

"The fear now is shipping something that looks like every other AI-built experience, a carbon copy that feels machine-made," Hughmanick said.

The studio designs against that risk. The goal is work that feels distinct and human, and that holds up in the real world rather than just in a polished mockup, across both web and product.

That shift has also changed when brand decisions get made. AI visibility was once a secondary consideration. Now it's built into design decisions from day one, covering how a brand behaves across a website, an app, an interface, or an AI-generated answer, and how it gets discovered through AI-mediated search.

AI also shapes how ANML builds. Its design systems are machine-readable and wired into the codebase. That moves teams from static mockups to functional, buildable components. Production gets faster, and brand decisions stay consistent from design through launch.

To learn more about ANML and its services, please visit https://www.anml.com.

About ANML

ANML is a design and development studio founded in 2012, based in San Jose, California. The agency combines strategy, technology, and design to build digital products, brand experiences, and web or mobile interfaces.

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Source: DesignRush