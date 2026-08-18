NANO-X IMAGING LTD: Nanox and Vertec Scientific Enter Exclusive Sales Reseller Agreement for the Commercialization of Nanox.AI Bone Solution (HealthOST) in the United Kingdom

Initial three-year term includes minimum annual license commitments

PETACH TIKVA, ISRAEL, August 18 2026 -- Nanox Imaging Ltd. ("Nanox", or the "Company" NASDAQ: NNOX), a leader in innovative medical imaging technology, today announced its subsidiary, Nanox AI Ltd.("Nanox AI")entered into a sales reselleragreement with Vertec Scientific Ltd. ("Vertec") for the commercialization of Nanox.AIbone solution (HealthOST) in the United Kingdom.

The agreement grants Vertecan exclusive license to market and resell HealthOST in the United Kingdom, subject to Vertec satisfying minimum annual license commitments, over an initial three-year term.

Nanox.AI bone solution (HealthOST) is an FDA-cleared and UKCA/CE-marked AI software solution that analyzes eligible routine CT scans. Nanox.AI bone solution (HealthOST) is an AI-enabled image processing software that provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the spine from CT images to support clinicians in the evaluation and assessment of musculoskeletal disease of the spine, such as osteoporosis. The software provides vertebral labeling, vertebral height-loss measurements and vertebral bone-attenuation measurements.

Since the CT scans analyzed by HealthOST were performed for other clinical indications, no additional imaging, radiation or patient time is required, enabling opportunistic assessment from routine CT scans. HealthOST is seamlessly integrated with existing picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) and can enable timely and appropriate preventive care.

In November 2025, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)recommended HealthOST,as well as a previous version, HealthVCF,amongfive AI technologies for National Health Service (NHS) use "as options to aid the opportunistic detection of vertebral fragility fractures (VFFs)."

Vertec is a UK-based provider of DXA and bone health solutions, serving hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers across the UK. First established in Berkshire in 1979, Vertec has built nearly five decades of experience as one of the UK's leading DXA suppliers, supported by nationwide, OEM-authorized engineering coverage and a team of clinically trained Applications and Product Specialists.

Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman of Nanox, said: "This agreement expands the reach of our AI bone solution into the UK market and reflects our continued momentum in bringing AI-driven bone health assessment to healthcare providers. Vertec Scientific's established presence in DXA and bone health solutions makes them a strong partner to support this rollout across the UK."

Kate O'Reilly,Managing Directorof Vertec,added: "We are delighted to bring HealthOST to healthcare providers across the UK. Osteoporosis and vertebral fractures too often go undetected until it's too late, and this technology gives clinicians a straightforward way to identify at-risk patients from routine scans, enabling more timely and proactive interventions. We look forward to working with Nanox AI to expand access to this solution across the UK."

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world's transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox's vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC, a cost-effective, 3D multi-source digital tomosynthesis imaging system designed for ease of use and scalability; Nanox.AI, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox.CLOUD, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox.MARKETPLACE and USARAD Holdings, which provide access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT, which combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

www.nanox.vision

About Nanox.AI

Nanox.AI is the deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary of Nanox. Nanox.AI solutions are developed to target highly prevalent chronic and acute diseases affecting large populations around the world. Leveraging AI, Nanox.AI helps clinicians extract valuable and actionable clinical insights from medical imaging that otherwise may go unnoticed, potentially initiating further medical assessment to establish individual preventative care pathways for patients. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision/ai.

About Vertec Scientific Ltd

Now established in the UK for nearly 50 years, Vertec Scientific has earned a reputation for supplying and supporting a wide range of high quality health technology products, accessories and consumables from across the world. This range includes Hologic DXA, mini c-arm systems, mobile x-ray systems, dosimetry, radiotherapy treatment alignment and immobilization devices, including thermoplastics, plus much more. The portfolio is supported by qualified Applications Specialists, Product Specialists and multi-faceted Service Engineers. Vertec's success is due to its unyielding customer focus and its strategy of only marketing best-in-class products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "can," "might," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "should," "could," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox's ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox's ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox's history of recurring losses and negative cash flows from operating activities, significant future commitments and the uncertainty regarding the adequacy of Nanox's liquidity to pursue its complete business objectives, and substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern; (iv) Nanox's expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (v) Nanox's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (vi) Nanox's ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vii) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (viii) Nanox's expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (ix) Nanox's ability to conduct business globally; (x) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (xi) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; (xii) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things; and (xiii) potential litigation associated with our transactions.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox's actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in Nanox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ben Shannon

ICR Healthcare

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

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