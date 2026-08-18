Nitches, Inc.: NutraVeri Answers the Question Every Retired NFL Player Eventually Asks: What Do I Actually Own?

NutraVeri is opening its Label Readiness Engine to former professional athletes seeking to build and own supplement brands, with pathways for gummies, capsules and tablets through FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant manufacturing partners. The same platform is available to non-athlete founders.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / NutraVeri, a brand of Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH), today announced that it is opening its Label Readiness Engine to retired professional football players seeking to develop and own supplement brands of their own rather than simply lend their names to someone else's products.

Traditionally, the relationship between athletes and supplement companies has centered on endorsements: the athlete provides visibility and credibility, while the underlying product and brand remain owned by someone else.

NutraVeri is building a different pathway.

The athlete brings the concept, experience and audience. NutraVeri provides the infrastructure designed to evaluate the concept, advance it through product development and connect qualified concepts with manufacturing resources - creating a pathway for athletes to participate as brand owners rather than simply endorsers.

From Spokesperson to Owner

NutraVeri's platform was built around a deceptively simple question that can become complicated and expensive for first-time founders:

Is this concept actually ready to become a product?

The NutraVeri Label Readiness Engine evaluates proposed formulations across key areas including ingredient evidence, label and claim language, dosing coherence and category positioning. The platform then produces a documented readiness assessment designed to identify potential gaps before a concept advances toward manufacturing.

By bringing these considerations into a single structured process, NutraVeri is designed to help founders navigate what has traditionally been a fragmented path involving formulation, regulatory considerations, labeling and manufacturing.

"Having an idea for a supplement is the easy part. Knowing whether that idea is actually ready to move toward production is where founders can get stuck," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Nitches Inc. "The Label Readiness Engine was built to give founders a structured starting point - to identify what works, what needs attention and what has to happen before a product moves forward."

Once a concept reaches the appropriate stage of readiness, NutraVeri can facilitate the next phase through FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant contract manufacturing partners across multiple delivery formats, including:

Gummies - designed for daily-use and adherence-focused categories

Capsules - suitable for higher-dose and multi-ingredient formulations

Tablets and pills - offering an efficient format for scalable production

The objective is straightforward: create a clearer path from concept to finished product without requiring the founder to first become an expert in supplement manufacturing and product development.

Built for Athletes. Not Limited to Them.

NutraVeri is currently in active discussions with retired professional football players regarding multiple supplement concepts, including products centered on recovery, cognitive support and wellness after competitive sports.

Those discussions have reinforced a broader opportunity.

The challenges facing a former professional athlete launching a supplement brand are often the same challenges facing physicians, trainers, entrepreneurs, creators and established wellness businesses: determining whether a concept is viable, understanding what needs to happen next and finding the infrastructure capable of moving it forward.

NutraVeri's Label Readiness Engine is therefore not athlete-exclusive.

Qualified founders with viable concepts can enter the same development pathway.

"Professional athletes are a natural fit because they understand performance, recovery and the discipline required to build something over time," Morgan said. "But this infrastructure wasn't built for one group of people. Whether the founder is a former player, a physician, a trainer or an entrepreneur with a strong concept, the fundamental question is the same: how do we take this from an idea and turn it into a real product and a real business?"

The platform was designed to be repeatable, giving NutraVeri the potential to support multiple independently owned brands and product concepts rather than relying on the success of a single product or personality.

Why This Window, and Why Now

The transition from professional sports to life after competition represents a significant but often underdeveloped opportunity.

Retired players can leave the game with name recognition, established communities and firsthand experience with training, performance and recovery. What many lack is the infrastructure required to convert that experience and audience into an owned consumer brand.

An endorsement monetizes a name.

Ownership has the potential to build an asset.

"Every retired player has been offered a supplement deal. Almost none of them have been offered a pathway to building a supplement company of their own," Morgan said. "We built NutraVeri so the answer to the question, 'What do I actually own?' doesn't have to be complicated. Our goal is to give founders the infrastructure to move from an idea to something they can actually build and own."

A Repeatable Platform for Brand Creation

For Nitches Inc., the opportunity extends beyond any single athlete or individual supplement launch.

NutraVeri is being developed as infrastructure capable of evaluating and supporting multiple founder-led concepts through the same underlying readiness and development pathway.

"From the public-company perspective, the significance isn't one athlete or one product," Morgan said. "We're building a repeatable platform that can support multiple founders, multiple brands and multiple product categories. When that infrastructure is in place, every new qualified concept doesn't require us to reinvent the process from the beginning."

Morgan added, "Athletes give us an exciting entry point because they bring experience, credibility and established communities. But the larger opportunity is giving entrepreneurs a pathway to build something they own. We believe that is where NutraVeri can create long-term value."

Advisors and Ambassadors

NutraVeri is also in active discussions with prospective board advisors and brand ambassadors, including individuals publicly recognized within professional sports.

No definitive agreements with these prospective advisors or ambassadors have been executed at this time. NutraVeri intends to disclose material agreements through appropriate channels as they are finalized.

"We're being deliberate about who we bring into the NutraVeri ecosystem," Morgan said. "The right advisors and ambassadors bring more than recognition. They bring experience, relationships and perspective that can help us understand what founders and athletes actually need from the platform."

Learn More

Athletes, founders and prospective partners interested in the NutraVeri platform can learn more about the Label Readiness Engine and submit a concept at Nutraveri.com .

About NutraVeri

NutraVeri is a label readiness and product development platform for the dietary supplement category operating under Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH). NutraVeri's systems are designed to evaluate formulation concepts across evidence, labeling, dosing and positioning criteria and to facilitate pathways toward production through qualified contract manufacturing partners.

Scored. Then made real.

About Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH)

Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) is focused on developing and commercializing platforms and opportunities designed to create long-term value across emerging consumer and technology-driven markets. Through NutraVeri, the company is building infrastructure intended to help founders evaluate, develop and advance dietary supplement concepts toward commercialization.

Investor Relations

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH)

Email: info@nitchescorp.com

Website: www.nutraveri.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Nitches Inc. and NutraVeri's plans, business strategy, product development activities, discussions with prospective athletes, partners, advisors and ambassadors, manufacturing relationships and potential future commercial opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Among other things, there can be no assurance that ongoing discussions will result in definitive agreements, that proposed products will complete development or reach commercialization, or that anticipated manufacturing, regulatory, supply-chain or business objectives will be achieved. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Regulatory Notice

Statements regarding dietary supplement products have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Dietary supplement products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

NutraVeri does not manufacture products directly and does not represent that any product is approved, endorsed or certified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. References to FDA-registered manufacturing facilities describe facility registration status only and do not constitute FDA approval of any product or facility.

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nutraveri-answers-the-question-every-retired-nfl-player-eventual-1208651