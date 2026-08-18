Copenhagen, Denmark--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - DesignRush has published a new interview with Melanie Baker of Cookiebot by Usercentrics, exploring why CIPA demand letters are becoming a growing concern for small businesses and what web professionals should review in their website tracking setup.

Cookiebot's Melanie Baker Joined a DesignRush Interview To Discuss CIPA Risks

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In the interview, Baker explains why businesses outside California can still receive CIPA demand letters, why CCPA compliance may not be enough, and which website-tracking checks agencies should prioritize before a legal notice arrives.

"Small businesses are particularly vulnerable given they often don't have a lot of in-house resources to fully understand the threat and fight it," Baker told DesignRush. "An agency may have helped with their tracking setup, and they probably don't have legal counsel on staff, or dedicated compliance personnel."

During the conversation, Baker discusses:

Why businesses outside California can still receive CIPA demand letters.

Why CCPA compliance may not prevent claims tied to website tracking.

The website tracking checks agencies and web professionals should perform before a demand letter arrives.

Baker also discusses the role consent management platforms play in reducing future website tracking risks after legal review is complete.

Read the full interview on Exclusive Interviews | DesignRush.

Interested in joining a DesignRush interview? Email spotlight@designrush.com to get featured.

About Melanie Baker:

Melanie Baker is a tech industry veteran who has spent her career writing and editing across a range of companies, from early-stage startups to major tech firms. Her work centers on where privacy regulation, tech innovation, and the real-world business landscape intersect.

About Cookiebot:

Cookiebot by Usercentrics is a consent management platform (CMP) that helps businesses collect, manage, and document website and app consent while supporting privacy compliance requirements. Used by businesses, developers, agencies, and eCommerce teams, Cookiebot CMP helps organizations manage user consent preferences and control the activation of tracking technologies based on visitor choices.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush